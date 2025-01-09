Apple TV kicks off Son Heung-Min’s MLS season with Genmoji billboard

Son Heung-min’s iconic goal celebration gets the Genmoji treatment. Minimalism wins the day.

by Staff Reporters | 09/01/2025

To welcome Korean footballer Son Heung-Min to Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), Apple has launched a Genmoji-powered digital out-of-home campaign.

Apple TV holds exclusive rights to the Major Soccer League (MSL) through its Season Pass subscription, the only way to stream Son Heung-Min’s debut game. 

Created by TBWA Media Arts Lab, Seoul, the campaign features a Genmoji, a fancy term for Apple’s AI-powered emoji upgrade, of two hands framing an imaginary photo. It captures the way South Korea’s football star celebrates his goals, without ever showing his face.

Son's campaigns with Gatorade, Tiger Beer, and Calvin Klein

Son is one of the most visible sporting icons in Asia, which means he's no stranger to billboards. He's graced ads for the likes of Calvin Klein, Burberry, Tiger Beer, Gatorade... the list goes on. But this one flips the script, precisely because his face isn't on it.

The minimal styling in LAFC's black and gold colours, where there's no shouting or clutter, is refreshing. The DOOH will stand out in downtown Seoul and LA's Koreatown, where billboards usually scream louder than the chaotic cheers of a crowd drunk on hype, football, and beer whenever Son's on the pitch.

Along with the physical locations, Apple TV is pushing images of the billboards on its social media platforms, including X, Instagram, and Facebook.

| apple , son heung min , sports advertising , tbwa media arts lab

Related Articles

Bad Bunny arrives at Super Bowl LX early for Apple Music pre-Halftime Show event

By Julia Walker

Apple’s 2026 Lunar New Year film, told in quiet moments

By Staff Reporters

Warner Bros. Discovery is up for sale. Who will buy it?

By Ian Whittaker

Apple positions Mac devices as outlet for inspiration

By Gurjit Degun

Tim Cook gives in to the Labubu hype to court Chinese consumers

By Staff Reporters

Apple TV kicks off Son Heung-Min’s MLS season with Genmoji billboard

By Staff Reporters

Malaysia's top 50 brands 2025

By Matthew Keegan

Apple Watch’s heart story strikes a chord in Japan

By Staff Reporters

Apple leads as US dominates Kantar's Top 100 Global Brands

By Staff Reporters

Google may no longer be the ‘Godfather of search’ as AI tools gain ground

By Reem Makari