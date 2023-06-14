ABInBev, McDonald's, Mondelēz top Global Effie Index

The 2022 Effie Index, ranking the companies behind the world’s most effective marketing has been announced, with AB InBev and McDonald’s topping the marketer and brand rankings respectively for the second year running.
WPP, Ogilvy, Leo Burnett Middle East, and Slap Global were named the most effective agency holding group, agency network, agency office, and independent agency, respectively.
In Asia Pacific, Mondelēz International and KFC ranked first in the most effective marketer and brand categories respectively, with WPP, Ogilvy, Ogilvy India and Special NZ finishing first among holding groups, agency networks, agency offices and independent agencies, respectively.
Ogilvy Pakistan and Leo Burnett India also finished among the top five most effective agency offices in the world.
The 2022 Effie Index rankings reflect the performance of more than 4,300 finalists and winning entries from eligible global, regional and national Effie Awards competitions held around the world from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. Click here for the full rankings and methodology.
GLOBAL LEADERS
Most Effective Marketers
- AB InBev
- McDonald’s
- Mondelēz International
- Unilever
- Procter & Gamble
Most Effective Brands
- McDonald’s
- KFC
- Burger King
- UAE Govt Media Office
- Chevrolet
Most Effective Agency Holding Groups
- WPP
- Omnicom
- Publicis Groupe
- Interpublic (IPG)
- Dentsu
Most Effective Agency Network
- Ogilvy
- McCann Worldgroup
- Leo Burnett
- DDB
- BBDO
Most Effective Agency Offices
- Leo Burnett Middle East
- Ogilvy India
- McCann Tel Aviv
- Ogilvy Pakistan
- Leo Burnett India
Most Effective Independent Agencies
- Slap Global
- Dattis Comunicaciones
- SUNO United Creators
- Interaction
- Jam Session Agency