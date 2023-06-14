ABInBev, McDonald's, Mondelēz top Global Effie Index

The 2022 Effie Index, ranking the companies behind the world’s most effective marketing has been announced, with AB InBev and McDonald’s topping the marketer and brand rankings respectively for the second year running.

WPP, Ogilvy, Leo Burnett Middle East, and Slap Global were named the most effective agency holding group, agency network, agency office, and independent agency, respectively.

In Asia Pacific, Mondelēz International and KFC ranked first in the most effective marketer and brand categories respectively, with WPP, Ogilvy, Ogilvy India and Special NZ finishing first among holding groups, agency networks, agency offices and independent agencies, respectively.

Ogilvy Pakistan and Leo Burnett India also finished among the top five most effective agency offices in the world.

The 2022 Effie Index rankings reflect the performance of more than 4,300 finalists and winning entries from eligible global, regional and national Effie Awards competitions held around the world from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. Click here for the full rankings and methodology.

GLOBAL LEADERS

Most Effective Marketers

AB InBev McDonald’s Mondelēz International Unilever Procter & Gamble

Most Effective Brands

McDonald’s KFC Burger King UAE Govt Media Office Chevrolet

Most Effective Agency Holding Groups

WPP Omnicom Publicis Groupe Interpublic (IPG) Dentsu

Most Effective Agency Network

Ogilvy McCann Worldgroup Leo Burnett DDB BBDO

Most Effective Agency Offices

Leo Burnett Middle East Ogilvy India McCann Tel Aviv Ogilvy Pakistan Leo Burnett India

Most Effective Independent Agencies