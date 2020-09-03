Standard Chartered launches delightful animation about egg fried rice

Ad Nut loves a good horror film, and a favourite is Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs. Yes, the one that features murderous beasts prancing about in their matted, knotty hair. Great for when Ad Nut needs a good scare.

It just so happens that the animation director behind Isle of Dogs (as well as Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride), Mark Waring, was roped in to lead Standard Chartered’s new film, which aims to “reinforce the importance of global trade and the bank’s role in driving it”. The film will be marketed in Singapore, China, UK, US, UAE and the African continent.

This (much-less frightening) film depicts the ‘accidental’ creation of egg fried rice in a fictional village in the ’60s. A neighbouring village whose primary trade is eggs joins forces with a neighbourhood whose prized trade is rice, brought together by a frazzled hen.

All animated characters were sculpted, moulded and handmade, as were handcrafted models and film sets. A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film shows the painstaking work behind the building of the set, and Ad Nut is reminded why this laborious film format is not often used in the world of commercial animation.

This film also suggests to Ad Nut that amid the glamourised veneer that wraps around the marketing world, once in a while comes a piece of work that reminds us of the hardworking, passionate individuals who just want to make good art.



