Sea shanty songs with a sobering stance

UNHCR has collaborated with TikTok star Nathan Evans to launch ‘The Reluctant Shanty’ on World Refugee Day (June 20). The campaign aims to raise awareness and tell the story of the ‘reluctant sailor’—or refugee survivors. Featuring three Australian refuges, the campaign launches across TikTok, PR, and Instagram and leverages the sea shanty phenomenon to raise awareness of refugees and funds for UNHCR, through Australia for UNHCR.

The idea for this campaign was built on the fact that sea shanty music has been trending on TikTok for some time. For the uninitiated, sea shanty is a 400-year-old music genre popularised by sailors. This article explains that people might misconceive sea shanty to mean any song sung by sailors, but this type of music has a more nuanced definition in nautical culture—they are songs usually sung by sailors while they perform physical labour. Sailing, back in the day, was difficult work especially with sails primarily being made of wood, canvas, and rope. Ad Nut has sure learned plenty about sea shanty music today.

Having said all this, the physical labour of sailors is not comparable to that of refugees. The unimaginable pain and trauma faced by refugees travelling by sea are still very much a reality in modern day, and many countries—Australia included—are guilty of contributing to this phenomenon. According to UNHCR, asylum-seekers who arrive in Australia without a visa are subjected to a number of punitive measures that can significantly impair their mental health and general well-being. This includes waiting up to four years to seek government protection, and the indefinite inability to reunite with family members.

While a singular campaign will certainly not make things better, Ad Nut hopes that at least one person reading this might consider donating a dime to the organisation of their choice to keep displaced people safe.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: BMF

Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin

Creative Director: Douglas Hamilton

Art Director: Jack Robertson

Copywriter: Robert Boddington

Head of Art & Design: Lincoln Grice

Designer: Alex Kidd & Yoon Park

Chief Strategy Officer: Christina Aventi

Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle

Account Director: Rebekah O’Grady

Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer

Agency Producer: Jessica Vella

Production Company: FINCH

Director: Kyra Bartley

Managing Director: Corey Esse

Executive Producer: Loren Bradley

Producer: Nick Simkins & Bryce Lintern

Post Production: Atticus

Editor: Delaney Murphy

Post Producer: Kani Saib

Sound Production: Rumble

Lyricist: Robert Boddington

DOP: James Brown

Photographer: David Collins

Integrated Producer: Simone Plaza

Digital Producer: Samuel Elliott

Web Development Partner: 2DM

Creative Services Director: Clare Yardley



Client: Australia for UNHCR