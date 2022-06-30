Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
Jun 30, 2022

Sea shanty songs with a sobering stance

UNHCR and BMF show that you can collaborate with a TikTok star while shedding light on a modern tragedy.

UNHCR has collaborated with TikTok star Nathan Evans to launch ‘The Reluctant Shanty’ on World Refugee Day (June 20). The campaign aims to raise awareness and tell the story of the ‘reluctant sailor’—or refugee survivors. Featuring three Australian refuges, the campaign launches across TikTok, PR, and Instagram and leverages the sea shanty phenomenon to raise awareness of refugees and funds for UNHCR, through Australia for UNHCR. 

The idea for this campaign was built on the fact that sea shanty music has been trending on TikTok for some time. For the uninitiated, sea shanty is a 400-year-old music genre popularised by sailors. This article explains that people might misconceive sea shanty to mean any song sung by sailors, but this type of music has a more nuanced definition in nautical culture—they are songs usually sung by sailors while they perform physical labour. Sailing, back in the day, was difficult work especially with sails primarily being made of wood, canvas, and rope. Ad Nut has sure learned plenty about sea shanty music today.  

Having said all this, the physical labour of sailors is not comparable to that of refugees. The unimaginable pain and trauma faced by refugees travelling by sea are still very much a reality in modern day, and many countries—Australia included—are guilty of contributing to this phenomenon. According to UNHCR, asylum-seekers who arrive in Australia without a visa are subjected to a number of punitive measures that can significantly impair their mental health and general well-being. This includes waiting up to four years to seek government protection, and the indefinite inability to reunite with family members.

While a singular campaign will certainly not make things better, Ad Nut hopes that at least one person reading this might consider donating a dime to the organisation of their choice to keep displaced people safe.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: BMF
Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin
Creative Director: Douglas Hamilton 
Art Director: Jack Robertson
Copywriter: Robert Boddington 
Head of Art & Design: Lincoln Grice
Designer: Alex Kidd & Yoon Park 
Chief Strategy Officer: Christina Aventi
Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle 
Account Director: Rebekah O’Grady
Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer
Agency Producer: Jessica Vella

Production Company: FINCH
Director: Kyra Bartley
Managing Director: Corey Esse
Executive Producer: Loren Bradley 
Producer: Nick Simkins & Bryce Lintern
Post Production: Atticus
Editor: Delaney Murphy
Post Producer: Kani Saib
Sound Production: Rumble
Lyricist: Robert Boddington
DOP:  James Brown 
Photographer: David Collins
Integrated Producer: Simone Plaza 
Digital Producer: Samuel Elliott 
Web Development Partner: 2DM
Creative Services Director: Clare Yardley

Client: Australia for UNHCR

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

From visceral to hopeful, new Australia vaccine campaigns change focus
The Work
Sep 13, 2021
Ad Nut

From visceral to hopeful, new Australia vaccine ...

TikTok spotlights Australia's creators in major campaign
Advertising
Sep 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

TikTok spotlights Australia's creators in major ...

Domestic-violence campaign models better parenting
Advertising
Mar 21, 2022
Ad Nut

Domestic-violence campaign models better parenting

TikTok disputes report it is 'abandoning' live shopping expansion in Europe
Media
Jul 5, 2022
Arvind Hickman

TikTok disputes report it is 'abandoning' live ...

Just Published

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim blaming’ concerns
Advertising
19 minutes ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim ...

Showing a woman running alone at night did not encourage ‘unsafe practice’ ASA says, rejecting 27 complaints.

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.