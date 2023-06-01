Lego Group unveils ‘Play unstoppable’ platform

The Lego Group has unveiled a brand platform that celebrates what happens when girls are given the opportunity to play.



“Play unstoppable” was inspired by research commissioned by The Lego Group through the Geena Davis Institute that found girls feel confident to engage in all types of play, but remain held back by gender stereotypes.



According to the research, 62% of girls believe that some activities are just meant for girls while others are meant for boys, compared with 74% of boys.



Girls are also more open to different types of creative play compared with what their parents and society typically encourage, with 82% of girls believing it’s acceptable for girls to play football and boys to do ballet, compared with 71% of boys.



A 60-second film called “Play moves us” has launched to support the brand platform.



The film stars female footballers Megan Rapinoe, Yuki Nagasato, Sam Kerr and Asisat Oshoala, alongside teenage STEM scientist and innovator Gitanjali Rao.



The spot celebrates women’s football as well as all types of creative and physical activities, as different girls from around the world take part in sports, fashion, gaming and music.



“Play moves us” was created by The Lego Group’s in-house creative team, Lego Agency, APAC.

It was art directed by Dale Lam and created by Karine Tan.

“The benefits of creative play are felt by children worldwide, yet stereotypes of playful activities can often prevent girls from having the freedom to play without boundaries,” Primus Nair, head of creative at the Lego Agency, APAC, said.



“‘Play unstoppable’ is a powerful platform that tackles this head on to inspire girls to discover their own endless opportunities. This campaign conveys the true impact of girls’ imagination and ambitions, highlighting the crucial role of creative play in helping children to dream big and pursue their passions.”



The film was directed by Danielle Katvan through 1stAveMachine.



Katvan said: "'Play moves us’ is an embodiment of girls’ empowerment, featuring icons from the world of women’s football, who live and breathe the idea of play, and who are inspiring a whole generation to challenge boundaries and reach their full potential.”

“Play unstoppable” coincides with the launch of The Lego Group’s Icons of Play set, which invites girls to explore their love of football.



The 899-piece set includes minifigures of Rapinoe, Nagasato, Kerr and Oshoala as well as additional players, supporters, a coach and a referee.



Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer at The Lego Group, added: “When they have the space and freedom to express themselves fully, girls can be an unstoppable force in the world."



Goldin said that women’s football is a reminder of what girls can do when they break free from stereotypes.



“They can be playful inventors, curious scientists, daring dreamers and bold adventurers – and that’s exactly what ‘Play unstoppable’ is celebrating.”

