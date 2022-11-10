Cadbury 5 Star sweetens its ad budgets by doing nothing

Cadbury 5 Star has rolled out a campaign #5StarEverywhere to amplify its ‘Do Nothing’ proposition by showcasing how its logo creates brand visibility, without the brand taking any effort around ad spots.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film opens up to a pile of cash, with the voiceover stating this is how much festive brands are spending on festive advertising. It then goes on to show Cadbury 5 Star's budget - which is an empty glass box. The brand then shares that because the logo is simplified into a graphic of five stars, it is visible to the world without any push from the brand.

Now every time any e-commerce or food delivery app asks for a rating, the five blank stars on the app screen will resemble the new 5 Star logo, which means every app will end up advertising for the product - without even intending to. As a result, the brand is now visible across apps without the need to spend or do anything.

Nitin Saini, vice president, marketing, Mondelez India, said, "With every subsequent Cadbury 5 Star campaign, we have strived to do something out of the box while shining a spotlight on the ‘Do Nothing’ proposition. As a youth-centric brand, all our recent efforts were aimed to resonate with the current generation–from NothingCoin to our Valentine’s Day alibi campaign ‘My Cousin’s Wedding’ campaign. Now with #5StarsEverywhere, the goal is to get consumers to engage with the brand in the most inventive way possible.

"By simply tweaking our logo, the brand has created waves by investing next to nothing in advertising and still gaining maximum eyeballs across almost every app. Steering away from the quintessential way of promotions, Cadbury 5 Star adds a fresh perspective by relaxing and leveraging the five-star review on the apps to spread the sweet message–Do Nothing.”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Cadbury 5 Star believes in the philosophy of ‘Doing Nothing’. To solidify this idea in young minds, we conceptualised a smart hack with #5StarEverywhere. This is a disruptive, app takeover idea which maximises partnerships by ensuring that 5 Star’s brand logo integration happens effortlessly across apps which have a rating mechanism.

"In the festive season when brands bombard consumers with thousands of branded ads, we cleverly re-designed the 5 Star wrapper to mimic the ‘ratings’ section which are present across most apps and subliminally turned them into ads for 5 Star. So now anyone who sees an app rating page will think of Cadbury 5 Star. Yes, you will see a 5 Star everywhere. The list goes across platforms, service categories, languages, and countries. What adds to the fun, thanks to our ingenious idea, is that the brand will achieve to be everywhere and be part of fun conversations by doing nothing beyond the regular media budget.”

