Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

Would you say ‘I do’ on the blockchain? Well, Closeup says you absolutely should through a new NFT campaign on Decentraland.

Closeup, a Unilever-owned oral-care brand, is calling for all couples—regardless of gender, faith or race—to get ‘married’ in the metaverse. Marriage is defined a little loosely in this context, as NFT marriage certificates are not recognised as legal, but Ad Nut still thinks this symbolic gesture is sweet, especially for couples who are not able to be institutionally married.

Closeup will enter the metaverse this month on Decentraland, a 3D virtual world powered by blockchain. The experience, dubbed ‘Closeup City Hall of Love’ and led by MullenLowe Singapore, will be an immersive virtual experience where couples can ‘mint’ their own NFT marriage certificate and ‘immortalise’ their love on the blockchain forever. 

Upon entering Decentraland, couples can create their avatars, explore the space, and interact with an extraordinarily cute robot officiant. The experience will include a proposal and end with the minting of their marriage NFT certificate, celebrated by friends and family. Couples can also solemnise their marriage with a simple ceremony programmed into the experience and space. Ad Nut is free to crash any or all of these ceremonies, thank you very much.

Daniel Kee, the gentle human and ECD at MullenLowe Singapore, says: “The metaverse is an open world with room for simple truths and dreamy idealism. The activity also represents a way to connect with new consumers, and it is here that we still have a chance to get things right, set an example, break down barriers and uphold the right to love.”

While “dreamy idealism” is accurate here, Ad Nut hopes that the humans behind Closeup won’t shy away from other forms of activism to make equal marriage a reality. Ad Nut thinks that marginalised couples shouldn’t have to rely on brand-sponsored faux-marriages on the internet forever.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

