Move and win roundup: Week of September 5, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover September 5 through September 9, 2022.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Annalect, Omnicom Media Group’s data and analytics division, has strengthened its regional leadership team with three key appointments. The appointments are as follows:

Ravikumar Shankar as chief data solutions officer

as chief data solutions officer Nina Fedorczuk as chief enablement officer

as chief enablement officer Kothandaram Venkatakrishnan as chief client officer

Shankar was previously Annalect’s data & technology lead for APAC and has led the network’s data innovation capabilities. Fedorczuk has been a part of the OMG network for 15 years. Venkatakrishnan most recently served as managing director at Annalect in New York, responsible for transforming data and analytics operations for Nissan.

Movember has appointed DDB Group Melbourne as its global creative agency of record, following a competitive pitch.The agency responded to the brief in collaboration with counterparts Adam&eve DDB in the UK and DDB Chicago in the US. It will now lead the creative direction of the men’s health charity, working alongside Movember’s in-house creative studio.

Bonsey Jaden has appointed Sherwin Kukreja as its new head of social, based in Malaysia. Prior to this, he was head of social media at Yoodo and senior social media manager at Leo Burnett.

Icon Agency has appointed Gabrielle Gray as new general manager. This newly created role will see Gray lead the commercial strategy of the business. Based out of Icon’s Sydney office, Gray joined Icon in late 2021 in a consulting capacity to manage finance and resourcing on a number of key client accounts.

GMR Sports has appointed Interbrand, to conceive and design a new brand strategy and identity for their ‘Yoddhas’ franchise. GMR Sports’ ‘Yoddhas’ franchise, which includes two sports teams – ‘UP Yoddhas’ and ‘Telugu Yoddhas’. For the ‘UP Yoddhas’, which has been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League since 2017, Interbrand reinvented the brand’s identity.

The New Zealand Automobile Association (The AA) has partnered with InMoment to launch a transformational experience improvement programme. The AA wants to improve its service it delivers to members, and by using InMoment’s XI platform, it hopes to better understand the experience of both new and current members. The XI Platform will support the AA with multi-channel engagement and through better customer journey analytics will provide the AA with greater clarity on membership renewal and churn drivers. In the long term, the AA will be able to use relationship surveys and real-time feedback to identify areas of improvement, so that the customer experience can be streamlined.

Meenakshi Menon has joined the board of Icogz, a business intelligence platform, as chairperson. Menon launched Spatial Access, India's first marketing audit and advisory company, in 2003. Over 17 years, she and her team worked across categories and industries both in India and across APAC.

Red Havas Australia has reshaped its leadership team to reflect local opportunities and its global focus on key growth areas; health and wellness, corporate PR and reputation management, technology and e-commerce, consumer, and lifestyle, automotive and mobility, travel and hospitality and employee engagement.

Effective immediately, the changes include:

Simone Gupta , CEO Havas PR Australia leading Red Havas, Havas Blvd, One Green Bean and Organic, will continue in her role and report into James Wright, global CEO Red Havas, and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective.

, CEO Havas PR Australia leading Red Havas, Havas Blvd, One Green Bean and Organic, will continue in her role and report into James Wright, global CEO Red Havas, and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective. Red Havas managing director, Steve Fontanot , will take up a new role, commercial managing director for APAC that will include M&A and commercial partnerships.

, will take up a new role, commercial managing director for APAC that will include M&A and commercial partnerships. Kate Smailes , executive director, Havas Blvd is promoted to managing partner, Havas Blvd and chief client officer with a remit to drive growth across brand experience and the automotive and mobility category.

, executive director, Havas Blvd is promoted to managing partner, Havas Blvd and chief client officer with a remit to drive growth across brand experience and the automotive and mobility category. Alex Bryant , executive director, Sydney PR is now the managing partner consumer and brand, with a remit to drive the consumer and creative offering across the agency.

, executive director, Sydney PR is now the managing partner consumer and brand, with a remit to drive the consumer and creative offering across the agency. Sue Cook , practice head of health, is elevated to managing partner health and wellbeing supported by Nicole Phillips , executive director. Phillips will join the senior leadership team.

, practice head of health, is elevated to managing partner health and wellbeing supported by , executive director. Phillips will join the senior leadership team. Matt Thomas , previously the executive director, corporate and public affairs gets promoted to managing partner corporate and public affairs, with a remit to drive the corporate PR, public affairs and employee engagement offering with an expanded remit across the leadership of the Melbourne office.

, previously the executive director, corporate and public affairs gets promoted to managing partner corporate and public affairs, with a remit to drive the corporate PR, public affairs and employee engagement offering with an expanded remit across the leadership of the Melbourne office. Haylie Marchant, executive director, Brisbane, is the new managing partner, with a continued remit to grow the Queensland operation and expanded responsibilities across the agency.

Further to Campaign Asia-Pacific’s report last week, Edelman Singapore has announced Julia Wei as CEO. Wei will report to Adrian Warr, Southeast Asia CEO, as she spearheads the next chapter of growth in the APAC region. Read all the details here.

In addition, Yeelim Lee has been promoted to COO for Singapore, and will partner with Wei to build on business operations in the region. The new leadership team in Singapore also includes:

Nisha Sivanandan will lead on strategy and client leadership.

will lead on strategy and client leadership. Jonathan Ha will oversee digital, creative and production.

will oversee digital, creative and production. Amanda Lam will oversee HR.

will oversee HR. Xi Ling Lee is the business’ finance director.

Media buying platform Blis has hired SBS media executive Natalie Muir as insights lead for APAC. Muir has over 20-years’ experience in audience strategy and research and has previously worked in research and audience insight roles at oOH!, Macquarie Radio Network, and Commercial Radio Australia. Her appointment would add to the company's data and insights capabilities in Australia and Asia.

Following a surge in new client wins, Australian communications firm Sefiani adds six new clients to the roster.

Mullion Group’s FLINTpro , is a data integration SaaS product built to measure, forecast, and report land-related carbon and greenhouse gas emissions for climate-positive decision-making. Sefiani will aid the Mullion Group to develop a strategic communications framework and support upcoming capital raising events.

, is a data integration SaaS product built to measure, forecast, and report land-related carbon and greenhouse gas emissions for climate-positive decision-making. Sefiani will aid the Mullion Group to develop a strategic communications framework and support upcoming capital raising events. Gardening Responsibly , a science-based initiative has engaged Sefiani to deliver a sustainability-focussed behaviour change campaign to encourage Australians to select plants for their garden that have a low risk of impacting the country’s biodiversity.

, a science-based initiative has engaged Sefiani to deliver a sustainability-focussed behaviour change campaign to encourage Australians to select plants for their garden that have a low risk of impacting the country’s biodiversity. As communications partner for MA Hotel Management , the hospitality group which owns and operates 25 hotels across Australia’s east coast, Sefiani will create omnichannel communication strategies.

, the hospitality group which owns and operates 25 hotels across Australia’s east coast, Sefiani will create omnichannel communication strategies. For Optima Technology , the agency will implement an integrated communications strategy and thought leadership program to build awareness of the company’s capability.

, the agency will implement an integrated communications strategy and thought leadership program to build awareness of the company’s capability. Sefiani will also offer financial services communications to the new non-bank lender Central Real Capital who provides residential and commercial mortgages; and for Generation Life, to raise awareness among financial advisers and retirees for the new LifeIncome investment and annuity product.

Creative agency Eleven has expanded its remit and added four new clients to its roster: The Travel Corporation, IHG Hotels & Resorts, plant-based brand Greens & Goodness and investment app Syfe.