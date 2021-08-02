Move and win roundup: Week of August 2, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

Magnite has announced its new leadership team in Asia following the acquisition of SpotX. Gavin Buxton has been appointed managing director of Asia, responsible for business across key markets including Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea, and Yogesh Sehgal will assume the role of head of partner development. Juliette Stead will continue to lead Magnite across Asia Pacific and Japan in her role of senior vice president and head of JAPAC.

Discovery has announced a leadership shuffle in APAC. The firm has appointed Jeeyoung Lee as senior vice president for Asia Pacific content strategy and general manager of Japan and South Korea. Lee, based in Seoul, will join the business on August 17 and report to Simon Robinson, chief transformation officer and president Asia Pacific. Lee will join Discovery from New Regency Productions, where she led APAC regional content sales. In addition:

In Australia and New Zealand, Discovery announced that Rebecca Kent will transition from her role as joint general manager, ANZ, to the newly created position of senior vice president, transformation.

will transition from her role as joint general manager, ANZ, to the newly created position of senior vice president, transformation. Glen Kyne, who was appointed joint-lead for ANZ alongside Kent following the acquisition of MediaWorks TV in late 2020, will solely lead the trans-Tasman business going forward as senior vice president and general manager, ANZ.

Chemical giant BASF promoted Bhavna Satyanarayan to APAC head of comms services, a step up from her previous role as APAC comms head of the care chemicals division. She will move to Kuala Lumpur from her current base of Hong Kong to lead a team of 28. Read more here.

Gusto Luxe, the agency for luxury brands, promoted Shashin Surti to managing director. He will continue to operate from Shanghai and report to to Gusto Luxe founding partner Nick Cakebread.

L’Oréal Australia and New Zealand appointed GroupM agency Wavemaker as its new media agency from October 1, 2021.The review process was overseen by Ebiquity, an independent advisor to manage the process on behalf of L’Oréal Australia and New Zealand. The other agency in the final pitch was Carat, which lost the business. L’Oréal Australia and New Zealand have had a relationship with Carat since 2014 and during this time, the team has assisted L’Oréal in pivoting from brand awareness campaigns to accelerating ecommerce. Wavemaker is the agency for a number of major international L’Oréal markets.

Brunswick Group hired Caroline Dent as partner, Group Strategy in the Singapore office. Dent was previously at ECI Partners, a UK-based private equity firm, where she was a partner.

Haylie Marchant was appointed executive director of Red Havas Brisbane. She will also join the agency's national senior management team. Marchant joins Red Havas from M2 Communications.

M&C Saatchi Indonesia has won the business for PermataBank in a multi-agency pitch that saw five agencies participate. Narrada Communications was the incumbent. The scope of services includes ATL, BTL and Digital.

Omnicom Media Group Indonesia (OMG Indonesia) will use Affle’s mediasmart platform to bring its programmatic and connected TV (CTV) advertising offering to its clients in Indonesia.

Integral Ad Science has hired Saurabh Khattar to lead sales operations in India, working with brands, agencies, publishers and platforms in the region. Based in Delhi, Saurabh reports to Laura Quigley, SVP APAC. Previously, Khattar was director of sales and media partnerships at Taboola.

After the announcement of Roland Bouchara as CEO and managing director for Stellantis in India in April, the company has appointed Saurabh Vatsa and Nipun J Mahajan to helm Citroën and Jeep brands in the market. Vatsa joined PSA in 2018 as senior director of marketing and corporate communications. For the Jeep brand, Mahjan has been with the brand for five years in the position of vice president of sales operations and network development. Both of them will report to Bouchara, and the new organisation structure was effective June 7.

Malaysia Aviation Group appointed Cheryl Goh Ching Ling as non-executive director of the airline group as well as its wholly owned subsidiary Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB). Goh is the group vice-president of marketing and sustainability and the founding chief marketing officer of ride-hailing giant Grab Holdings.

BBDO Greater China appointed Elvis Li as general manager of Energy BBDO Shanghai. He joins the BBDO Group with the belief that China’s digital environment has changed the nature of brand-building, and that marketers now have a unique opportunity to embrace creativity that enables them to achieve both long-term brand building as well as drive immediate sales.

Social media intelligence company Circus Social has rebranded as Radarr as it evolves to cater to increasing demand for predictive digiRadarrtal insights in Asia. The company, which launched in 2012, will roll out its new name, visual identity, products, and website this month.

Mindshare has won the media account for Jenny Craig in Australia following a competitive pitch. The agency will handle Jenny Craig’s offline and TV media planning and buying.