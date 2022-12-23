Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023

Putting a busy news year to bed, Campaign Asia-Pacific is taking a break for the holidays. We will be back on 3 January 2023.

It’s been a busy news year—with the revival of in-person events and interactions, Campaign Asia-Pacific’s content calendar moved at dizzying speed—and so much of this success is thanks to you dear readers and members.

With 2023 just around the corner, we want to tell you that the new year is lined with bigger, better and more engaging events, expert insights, latest news coverage, in-depth feature stories and our much-anticipated annual projects like Agency Report Card, Power List, Tech MVP, Women to Watch (APAC and Greater China), 40 Under 40, and more.

We hope you continue enjoying our content in the new year. For now, we must rest, reflect and recharge to be back with fresh, new ideas in January.

Wish you a wonderful end to 2022, and an optimistic 2023.

Here’s an overview of our year-end features:

Top exits and entrances of 2022: Our annual recap of marcomms leaders who stepped into new roles or logged out of their existing jobs.

From retail media to mass layoffs: We break down the key events around the biggest tech stories in 2022.

Ad Nut’s 10 best ads of 2022: Ad Nut raves about a creepy tollbooth attendant, a Gen Z parody skit, and a moving animation film about the gender apocalypse in this collection.

Ad Nut's top 5 rant-worthy campaigns of 2022: Delusional diatribes, half-baked financial products, virtual time sucks and more. Check out these campaigns from 2022 that drove Ad Nut nuts.

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022:  A look at the most-read in-depth features published by Campaign Asia-Pacific during 2022. 

What’s coming up for members next year?

We’re not overloading you with information right now, but a packed schedule of events starting April are in the works. Register here for our events in 2023, our team will get in touch with more details closer to the actual dates. 

.A sincere thanks for your support. Goodbye and see you in 2023. 

