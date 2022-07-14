Tech Bites: Week of July 11, 2022

NEWS

Razer, an esports and gaming company, has sued tech platform Capgemini for around US$7 million in losses for a data breach of its customers that was discovered in September 2020. Information of about 100,000 Razer customers was released in the data leak.

TheAsianParent, a parenting tech platform, has launched its first-party data insights and activation services called theAsianparent ADvantage to offer advertisers scale, improve campaign performance, and reduce ad wastage.

99 Group, a Singapore-based property tech platform, has chosen CleverTap to enhance its user engagement and omni-channel marketing automation. It will also use CleverTap to bolster its consumer engagement rate along with reducing drop-off rates and providing more relevant and contextual recommendations to its users.

In its Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2022 report, GSMA has found at the end of 2021, the number of mobile internet users in APAC exceeded 1.2 billion, which is just under 45% of the population. It predicts that by 2025, there will be more than 400 million 5G connections in APAC, equivalent to over 14% of total mobile connections.

LG Household & Health Care, a South Korea' cosmetics and personal care company and Shopee, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen their partnership in the region, as LG H&H aims to scale up the company’s e-commerce business and capture new online buyers.

APPOINTMENTS AND WINS

In Singapore, R3 grows its media practice with Priya Jean Alexander, former managing director of PHD Singapore. Alexander brings over 16 years of strategic business and marketing experience to her senior role. Her agency experience spans three networks and several brands, including Procter & Gamble.

Anzu.io, an in-game advertising platform, has announced the appointment of Tom Simpson, former senior vice president at Asia Pacific at AdColony, as its newest strategic advisor with a special focus on the APAC region. Simpson brings experience from working with brands and game publishers across APAC to connect gaming and marketing opportunities. He recently left mobile gaming in-app advertising platform AdColony, where he led the APAC business, culminating in a sale to Digital Turbine. Simpson also serves on the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) board in APAC.