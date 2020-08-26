Marketing News
Fayola Douglas
1 day ago

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Virtual masterclasses and at-home party packages aim to encourage customers back to bars.

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Pernod Ricard will be offering virtual masterclasses and at-home cocktails packages over the Christmas period as part of its preparations for a festive season in which social-distancing measures are expected to still be in place.

The masterclasses will be supported by the drinks company's experiential and consumer activation team, with the target of engaging 15,000 consumers. The experience aims to inspire consumers to return to venues.

To create a Chistmas party at home, consumers will be able to order packages for four or 10 people, consisting of cocktail-making equipment, spirits and mixers.

Pernod Ricard will also be encouraging consumers into bars through above-the-line campaigns going live from September for Powers Irish whiskey, The Glenlivet single-malt whisky and Absolut vodka.

A range of digital assets, including QR codes to allow customers to view menus on their phones and social media templates featuring festive designs and serving inspiration, will be available.

James Bremner, on-trade channel director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: "There's a strong possibility that Christmas will be the first big occasion where people can come together this year and we're committed to supporting our customers by helping them engage with consumers through virtual experiences, driving menu visibility and digital assets to give consumers confidence.

"2020 has been a challenging year for the on-trade, therefore outlets need to focus on getting the basics right to engage with consumers, whilst simultaneously encouraging trade-up to limit value losses. That's why we are investing significantly this year to ensure we are contributing towards the resurgence of the on-trade."

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech
Advertising
Jul 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to ...

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Advertising
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR pros on Christmas 2020
Advertising
Aug 20, 2020
John Harrington

'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR ...

Christmas 2020: public favours 'real stories' over big-budget campaigns
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
John Harrington

Christmas 2020: public favours 'real stories' over ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
33 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.