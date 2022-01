HBO Max publishes children’s book destigmatising LGBTQIA+ families

HBO Max has published a limited-edition children’s book inspired by its docu-series Nuclear Family, which premiered in August.

The documentary details the legal journey one LGBTQIA+ family undergoes in its efforts to be recognised as a nuclear family.

The books, which feature illustrations by LGBTQIA+ artist Shanee Benjamin, tell the stories of real families featured in the film, such as Lupita and Lori, a lesbian couple that adopted a son. Other books tackle themes such as having a transgender parent or establishing relationships with estranged parents.

The books go beyond the issue of LGBTQIA+ family dynamics and explore issues such as adoption and single parenthood.

The goal of the campaign, created by agency Lupine Creative, is to shine a light on the evolution of the “traditional family” and generate awareness and support for the docu-series, said Blaise Preau, VP of multicultural marketing at HBO.

“[We wanted] to let children of these families know that their story isn’t rare and that they're just like every other kid and family unit,” he said. “We want the adults to watch the documentary and see the story that they may or may not have been aware of and we want children to feel seen and to feel like they can see themselves.”

HBO Max posted over 100 visuals from the book on social media, before deciding to publish a book and donate copies to non-profit organisations that support LGBTQIA+ families as well as those featured in the docu-series.

The books are available in English and will not be for sale.