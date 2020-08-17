Advertising Marketing News
John Harrington
Aug 18, 2020

Christmas 2020: public favours 'real stories' over big-budget campaigns

Three-quarters don't think brands should create usual style of festive ads.

Christmas ads: what would crop of 2020 look like?
Christmas ads: what would crop of 2020 look like?

Three out of four people think brands should not produce their usual style of Christmas campaigns this year and activity should focus on real people, new research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 adults has found that 63% agree brands should not spend money on big, lavish Christmas ads this year, as big-budget "blockbusters" fall out of favour in the Covid-19 era.

The survey, by OnePoll and production company Truman Films, found that one-third of consumers said they would feel less positive about a brand that spends a lot of money on Christmas TV ads considering the impact of the pandemic.

Asked about the style of advertising they would like to see, respondents signalled a preference for real stories and a move away from scripted, fictional characters. Just 8% of people thought brands should cast actors over people telling their own stories.

The survey also found that 36% of consumers think that most Christmas campaigns are overrated, suggesting there is room for brands to rethink their approach.

Jeremy Ervine, executive producer at Truman films, said: “What we have seen in this survey is a shift towards consumers craving real-life, authentic content. It is clear that people want to be moved through emotion, humour or heart-warming content this Christmas in light of Covid-19.

“With the survey finding that 73% of people think brands should not produce their usual seasonal festive ads this year, marketers may want to steer clear of the Hollywood-style epics that we have come to expect in Christmas advertising."

The study, involving "adults who celebrate Christmas", was conducted on 17 July.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR pros on Christmas 2020
Advertising
Aug 20, 2020
John Harrington

'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR ...

COVID-19 will not cancel Christmas (shopping)
Digital
Jul 23, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

COVID-19 will not cancel Christmas (shopping)

Why nearly half of marketers are unhappy with their brand’s COVID-19 response
Marketing
1 day ago
Cameron Fleming

Why nearly half of marketers are unhappy with their ...

Facebook removed 7 million Covid-19 misinformation posts in 3 months
Digital
Aug 12, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook removed 7 million Covid-19 misinformation ...

Just Published

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million
News
13 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for ...

Music-sharing venture's catalogue will be used to create audio and visual music experience.