Spikes Asia X Campaign: Helping brands to master participation

Persuasion is no longer a viable marketing strategy. No longer can brands seek to persuade consumers through simply advertising. Instead, they must seek to foster new moments of truth by participating with them.

Participation Brands are those brands that are able to create a valuable role in people’s lives that connects to their ambitions & aspirations; their needs and desires; their passions & interests; their identity & relationships; their habits and rituals; and converts them to commercial value by demonstrating relevance and meaning.

This Masterclass session shares the best marketing levers brands can pull in order to become more effective in the Era of Participation.

