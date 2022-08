HDFC Bank has announced a campaign to help digital India take on bank frauds.



Conceptualised by Kinnect, the campaign is based around a central character, Vigil Aunty. Vigil Aunty's wants to lead a movement to get India ‘Freedom from Frauds’.



Along with a film (top) which introduces the character, a microsite has also been created to spread awareness.

HDFC Bank also released a full page ad across dailies on 18 August to spread more awareness about the same.