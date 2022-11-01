Move and win roundup: Week of October 31, 2022

Ajit Mohan, the former head of Meta in India has joined Snap as the president of the company’s APAC business. Mohan joined Meta in January 2019 as VP and MD of the India business. Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Meta India, will now serve as the interim head of the company’s operations in the country. Creative agency Snack Drawer has hired Steph Grapsas as head of content and social, Eliza Bone, supervising producer and Reyann Khalil as social and creator manager. Grapsas brings expertise honed over 12 years in agencies, with the last five years working at Alt/Shift as social media and content Director. Bone joins Snack Drawer from BWM Dentsu where she worked as an integrated producer. Khalil has spent four years working predominantly agency-side, coming to Snack Drawer off the back of a stint at Mr Yum. Havas has announced the stepping down of Simone Gupta, CEO of Havas PR Australia. Gupta has decided to leave Havas to pursue a personal project. Havas will announce new leadership for the Havas PR teams in due course, in the meantime the teams at One Green Bean, Red Havas, Havas Blvd and Organic will report directly into James Wright, global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective. Weber Shandwick has announced Amelia Thompson and Rishu Sharma will be stepping into the role of business directors in Australia, having previously started at the agency in late 2021 as account directors. In these new roles, Thompson and Sharma will continue to foster positive relationships with clients and help guide the next chapter of agency growth. Matthew Plant will be stepping away from his role as social media manager, and into the newly created role of integrated project manager. AAX, a global digital assets exchange, has promoted Ben Caselin to vice president of AAX and head of AAX Trends. He was previously AAX’s head of research and strategy and vice president of global marketing and communication.

George P. Johnson has appointed Chrissie Mills as managing director for Australia and New Zealand. Mills started her career at Iris Worldwide in London and then a decade later, she joined Yakusan Brand Experience in Sydney as client services director. Most recently, Chrissie led Gyro in A/NZ working across B2B and B2B2C strategy, creative, analytics & media.

Creative agency VCCP has exited Australia after more than a decade in the country. The agency pointed to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business as the main reason for its departure.

Jajabor Brand Consultancy (JBC) has onboarded Vineet Recriwal as chief operating officer to assist founder and CEO Upasna Dash. The agency is planning expansion into two new markets (Singapore and the US) by the end of 2023 to work on communication mandates for companies looking for strategic counsel globally to foray into the Indian market.

Australian independent creative agency, DO, has expanded its Asia Pacific footprint with the launch of a new office in Tokyo, its first international office. As part of the expansion, DO has hired local industry leader Hiroaki Takezoe, who has joined as the Japan agency founder and managing director, and Toshihiro Yoshii who joined as founder and planning director.

Ogilvy has launched its sustainability practice in Australia to help brands and businesses that face increasing pressure to clearly communicate environmental social and governance (ESG) goals and progress. The new practice will provide strategic counsel, reputation management, investor relations, stakeholder engagement, behaviour change and crisis support on ESG challenges and opportunities for businesses and organisations across both Australia and New Zealand.

Nutrition brand Athletic Greens has selected BBH China to be its creative agency. BBH China will be working with AG on its positioning, promoting its brand and product portfolio, and launching a series of brand and e-commerce creative campaigns to help AG upgrade its brand image and reach consumers who seek a healthier life.

CREA, an ecommerce enabler, and Haleon in Thailand have announced a digital partnership. They will drive an approach to consumer healthcare to make Haleon’s brands including Sensodyne, Centrum, parodontax, Polident and Eno more accessible for Thai consumers. CREA will help bring Haleon’s products to emerging platforms, allowing it to reach a new set of consumers and adopt social commerce. Through CREA’s solutions, Haleon will also have better oversight of demand-generation, content management and data insights. Icon Agency has been appointed by Salesforce to manage its Australian communications.

Tony Fernandes, acting group chief executive of AirAsia X (AAX) and its outspoken brand ambassador has stepped down with immediate effect. According to news reports and company’s filing on the Malaysian stock exchange, Fernandes said he wants to focus on other commitments as his goal of restarting AAX and bringing it back to life from hibernation has been met. Mahmood Fawzy has been appointed as the independent non-executive director of Thai AirAsia X (TAAX) with immediate effect.

Zara Curtis director of content and customer engagement at Insurance Australia Group (IAG), is now the acting-CMO, taking over the role from Brent Smart who departed to become the CMO of Telstra. Curtis has been at IAG for close to five years, most recently serving as director of content and customer engagement since May 2019.

In newly created roles, M&C Saatchi Performance elevates Melissa Yik as country director Singapore and Roshat Adnani as managing partner APAC. These promotions come off the back of M&C Saatchi Performance’s significant growth with recent new business wins including Asana, ASICS, Julo, Noice and Jobstreet. In her new role, Yik will continue to steer accounts while guiding the agency’s Singapore office. Meanwhile Adnani is tasked with maintaining the agency’s relationship with existing and new partners and overseeing finance operations. Both will report directly to Kabeer Chaudhary, managing director APAC at M&C Saatchi Performance.

Colenso BBDO has hired Duncan Bone as group creative director. Having worked with leading agencies such as Wieden & Kennedy, BBH, and 72 and Sunny, Bone served brands and clients in the UK, Europe and most recently in Shanghai. In the current role, he will be based in Auckland, New Zealand and work in partnership with group creative director Hadleigh Sinclair.