Marketing News
Campaign India Team
May 30, 2021

Tata Digital acquires majority stake in India's e-grocer Bigbasket

The deal is pegged at US$ 1.2 billion according to media reports

Tata Digital acquires majority stake in India's e-grocer Bigbasket
Tata Digital, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, has confirmed that is has acquired a majority stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies (Bigbasket).
 
Bigbasket was founded in 2011 in Bengaluru. It has since expanded its presence to more than 25 cities across India.
 
According to reports, Tata Digital has acquired 64.3% of Supermarket Grocery Supplies, for a total of US$1.2 billion.
 
Pratik Pal, CEO, Tata Digital, said, “Grocery is one of the largest components of an individual’s consumption basket in India, and bigbasket as India’s largest e-grocery player, fits in perfectly with our vision of creating a large consumer digital ecosystem. We are delighted to welcome bigbasket as a part of Tata Digital.”
 
Hari Menon, CEO, bigbasket, said, “We are extremely excited about our future as a part of Tata Group. As a part of the Tata Ecosystem we would be able to build stronger consumer connect and accelerate our journey.”
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

3 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

4 Philips wraps global review

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

5 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

6 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

7 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

8 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

9 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

10 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Just Published

Pride month: How to gain the respect of the rainbow community
Marketing
10 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Pride month: How to gain the respect of the rainbow ...

In the third of our series exploring how brands can mark Pride, FCB Auckland's Melina Fiolitakis discusses how to devise a meaningful marketing strategy that is equal parts celebratory and respectful of the community's struggle.

APAC New Business League: April 2021 report
Advertising
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: April 2021 report

Almost everyone on the media ranking moves down one notch due to a huge holding-company win, while the creative table sees five multi-notch moves, in R3's latest tally of APAC new business.

What could be more important than placing a 'bet with mates'?
Advertising
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

What could be more important than placing a 'bet ...

Nothing, according to three fun movie-spoof spots from Australia's Sportsbet.

'No sale': Patagonia defies shopping festival fervour in China
News
10 hours ago
Minnie Wang

'No sale': Patagonia defies shopping festival ...

'Buy less, demand more', the outdoor brand has proclaimed, in a contrarian tactic that has drawn attention amid the frantic discounting of the country's June ecommerce festival.