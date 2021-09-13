Lions Decoded to detail winning work September 17

Cannes Lions has announced Lions Decoded, taking place on September 17. The one-day broadcast will "deconstruct the world’s highest-ranking creative work", according to the organisers.

The six-hour event, slated to begin at 3pm BST (10pm SG/HK), will feature behind-the-scenes interviews with world-leading creators and global rankings from the Lions Creativity Report, which will be revealed throughout the day. These will include the highest ranking city and location; agency by

region; the top performing creative director, art director and copywriter; and the creative brand of the Festival by sector, including media and entertainment, healthcare, and food and drink.

Interviews with the following will also be featured:

Nisha Ganatra, film director/producer, Transparent, and director of Grand Prix Lion-winning “#wombstories”.

FCB global chief creative officer Susan Credle, who will discuss FCB’s rise to

become Cannes Lions’ Network of the Year 2021.

Sergio Gordilho, chief creative officer at Africa DDB, discussing how the agency captured the No. 1 ranking in LATAM.

The Cannes Lions’ No. 1 ranked director (following the live announcement).

Throughout the day, attendees will see 10 multi-Lion-winning ideas deconstructed, with the global talent behind the work sharing their strategies and processes for success in a series of behind-the-scenes films, including:

"Can't Touch This" for Cheetos by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, presented by Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and CMO, Frito-Lay North America.

R/GA USA’s "Superb Owl" for Reddit, presented by Ellie Bamford, SVP, global head of media and connections, R/GA.

"Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration" with Hamza Amjad, senior creative director, Telenor Pakistan and team.

72andSunny’s “Swipe Night" for Tinder, presented by Kate Morrison, director of production & Reilly Baker, senior writer, 72andSunny, alongside Paul Boukadakis, VP of special initiatives, Tinder.

“We designed Lions Decoded as essential learning for our community and to show what it takes to create world-class creative and effective work, going behind the scenes to deconstruct Lion-winning

creativity,” Simon Cook, MD of Lions, said in a release.

Lions Decoded is included as part of Lions Membership. Annual Lions membership is €249 and is complimentary for all Cannes Lions award winners.

See www.lionscreativity.com/decoded for a trailer and the full schedule.