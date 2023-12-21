Hotel loyalty programs: What perks most attract Singaporeans?

Marriott Bonvoy recently launched a promotion for members of its loyalty rewards program. Until December 20, members who purchase at least 2000 Marriot points will earn a 30% bonus in points awarded. Marriot Bonvoy points can be used to redeem free stays and suite upgrades at Marriot Bonvoy properties worldwide.

But how popular are hotel loyalty programs in Singapore? What perks and privileges do travellers find most attractive – and how does this vary demographically? Crucially, to what extent does loyalty membership with a hospitality group guide how Singaporeans choose their travel accommodations?

How popular are hotel loyalty programs with travellers from Singapore?

Latest YouGov Surveys research shows that more than a third (35%) of Singapore consumers are a member of at least one hotel loyalty program.

About one in eight (12%) are members of Marriot Bonvoy [Edition, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, JW Marriott, Renaissance, Westin, The Luxury Collection, Sheraton, Delta, Fairfield Inn & Suites, City Express, Aloft, Moxy] and one in nine (11%) IHG One Rewards (11%) [Regent, Six Senses, InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, voco, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid, Vignette Collection] – the two most popular hotel loyalty programs.

More than one in fifteen consumers are members of Accor Live Limitless / Accor Plus (8%) [Sofitel, MGallery, Raffles, Banyan Tree, Fairmont, Swissotel, Orient Express, Pullman, Angsana, Mondrian, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Novotel, Mecure, Mantra, Tribe, ibis, BreakFree], Hilton Honors (8%), Shangri-La Circle (7%) and World of Hyatt (6%), the next most popular hotel loyalty programs.

Which hotel loyalty program perks do Singapore travellers find most appealing?

When asked about the top two benefits they most appreciate about being a hotel loyalty club member, more than two-fifths (43%) highlight being able to redeem loyalty points for discounted / complimentary stays as a top perk.

Close to one in three (31%) value early check-in and late check-out as a top advantage, followed by free breakfast (28%) – rounding up the three most popular perks.

Meanwhile, around a quarter (26%) most appreciate room upgrades as a top perk, ahead of discounted / priority access to hotel facilities (e.g. spas/wellness studios, boutique restaurants, gyms, swimming pools).

Across different generations of hotel loyalty club members, redeeming rewards points for discounted / complimentary stays is the most popular perk. But, compared to other birth cohorts, Gen X members are significantly more likely to prize free breakfast (36%), while room upgrades are especially prized by Millennials (33%).

To what extent does loyalty program membership guide the hotel booking choices of travellers from Singapore?

When hotel loyalty program members were asked how they typically go about booking travel accommodations, over a quarter (27%) say they start off by searching among hotel chains of which they are a loyalty member, before narrowing down by price and proximity to specific places of interest.

On the other hand, around two in five (41%) first look for hotels close to specific places of interest they are keen on visiting, before considering price and loyalty program membership – while 30% first look for hotels within their travel budget, before considering loyalty program membership and proximity to specific places of interest.

Additionally, men are significantly more likely than women to prioritise hotels where they are a loyalty member at the outset of their search for overseas travel accomodations (31% vs 21%).

Across generations, Gen Z and Baby Boomers are significantly more likely than other birth cohorts to start of their hotel search based on loyalty membership (34% and 30% respectively), compared to Millennials (23%) and Gen X (26%) travellers.

Methodology: YouGov Surveys: Serviced provides quick survey results from nationally representative or targeted audiences in multiple markets. This study was conducted online in November 2023, with a nationally representative sample of 1,026 adults (aged 18+ years) in Singapore, using a questionnaire designed by YouGov. Data figures have been weighted by age, gender, and ethnicity to be representative of all adults in Singapore (18 years or older), and reflect the latest Singapore Department of Statistics (DOS) estimates.

Eva Stewart is the global sector head of travel and tourism for YouGov and Samuel Tan is their APAC data journalist.