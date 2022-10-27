Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ gets the love in insurance campaign

Being surrounded by a team that you truly care about and truly cares about you is a powerful thing, according to Southern Cross Health Insurance’s new spot.

The not-for-profit insurance company eschews melodrama for a deeply effective film featuring Caroline, a beloved leader of a construction crew. The first part of the film features Caroline’s (often mundane) tasks without any background music. But upon returning from the hospital, the music crescendos when her teammates belt the tune of Neil Diamond’s hit ‘Sweet Caroline’. Ad Nut pleasantly discovers that Caroline's character is loosely based on a Māori woman with the natural aura of a leader who works outside the TBWA offices in Auckland.

It’s a brilliantly acted, written, and edited film that makes Ad Nut think that perhaps insurance companies are not all bad.

CREDITS

