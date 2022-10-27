Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ gets the love in insurance campaign

Being surrounded by a team that you truly care about and truly cares about you is a powerful thing, according to Southern Cross Health Insurance’s new spot.
The not-for-profit insurance company eschews melodrama for a deeply effective film featuring Caroline, a beloved leader of a construction crew. The first part of the film features Caroline’s (often mundane) tasks without any background music. But upon returning from the hospital, the music crescendos when her teammates belt the tune of Neil Diamond’s hit ‘Sweet Caroline’. Ad Nut pleasantly discovers that Caroline's character is loosely based on a Māori woman with the natural aura of a leader who works outside the TBWA offices in Auckland.
It’s a brilliantly acted, written, and edited film that makes Ad Nut think that perhaps insurance companies are not all bad.
CREDITS
Client: Southern Cross Health Insurance
Head of Brand & Engagement: Regan Savage
Brand and Acquisition lead: Valerie von Geldern
Marketing Manager: Alice Lee van der Wende
Agency: TBWA/New Zealand
Chief Creative Officer: Shane Bradnick
Creative Directors: Ashwin Gopal
Senior Art Director: Gavin Siakimotu,
Chief Executive Officer: Catherine Harris
Head of Business Management: Simon Mills-Houlihan
Account Director: Zak Murtagh
Planning Director: Josh Taylor-Dadds & Joseph Judd
Senior Integrated Producer: Jacqui Walker
Production Company: Good Oil
Director: Joel Kefali
Executive Producer: Andrew McLean
Managing Director: George Mackenzie
Producer: Claire Richards
DOP: Crighton Bone
Editor: Dan Kircher
Post – Stuart Bedford
Photographer: Kieran Scott
Sound Design: Craig Matuschka, Liquid Studios
Music / song Sweet Caroline (N Diamond) performed by Neil Diamond.
Music Licensing: Jonathan Mihaljevich, Franklin Rd.
Media Agency: MBM NZ
