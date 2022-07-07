Advertising The Work
Jul 7, 2022

Messy millennials in Pepsi APAC campaign

Watch these new regional spots by VaynerMedia—to debut in Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

Pepsi has rolled out a new regional campaign called ‘This is a Pepsi Home’ based on the insight that people are their most authentic selves when they’re at home. Such as when one is eating instant noodles in their PJs. The beverage brand, in partnership with VaynerMedia, aims to create a stronger association between Pepsi and these ‘real’ meal moments, hence a series of creatives were created that showcases these ‘when-no-one-is-watching’ moments.

Ad Nut doesn’t particularly think that this insight is ground-breaking as food brands have been latching onto these scenarios for years. Ad Nut also thinks that if a brand wants to capture ‘real’ moments, the choice to use quick cuts, commercial-friendly camera pans, and upbeat music feels a little jarring. It doesn’t quite give Ad Nut the feeling that Ad Nut has a peek into someone’s ‘real’ moment at home. This print campaign from McDonald’s, for instance, appears to tell a more genuine story about ‘real’ moments.  

Ad Nut is also reminded of this brilliant ad from J&J’s Clean & Clear about stereotypes when marketing to young people. This Pepsi ad seemed to have touched on many of them: young men in beanies and chains; talent sporting colourful clothing; an affinity for K-dramas; and funky fonts on screen.

The campaign—which is being rolled out in Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore—kicks off with an anthem film followed by social media content, TikTok activations, OOHs, and sampling activities.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

