Diversity Study 2020: The Results

In August, Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar launched the annual Diversity Study, a benchmark of Diversity and Inclusion in Asia. The fourth annual survey covered inclusivity across an expanded spectrum: gender, age, race, physical ability, mental health, and caretaking needs, among others. As conversations around diversity increasingly demand an appreciation for intersectionality, we see a greater need to cover a wide scope of attributes and needs.

In this webinar, which ran in September 2020, you will hear from our panel of experts who look back and reflect on our progress to date. Had we put into effect the desired change? We also look at what the new questions on mental health tell us about employee well-being during these unprecedented times, and the impact of the global anti-racism movement here in Asia.

