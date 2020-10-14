In August, Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar launched the annual Diversity Study, a benchmark of Diversity and Inclusion in Asia. The fourth annual survey covered inclusivity across an expanded spectrum: gender, age, race, physical ability, mental health, and caretaking needs, among others. As conversations around diversity increasingly demand an appreciation for intersectionality, we see a greater need to cover a wide scope of attributes and needs.
In this webinar, which ran in September 2020, you will hear from our panel of experts who look back and reflect on our progress to date. Had we put into effect the desired change? We also look at what the new questions on mental health tell us about employee well-being during these unprecedented times, and the impact of the global anti-racism movement here in Asia.
Diversity Study 2020: The Results
In August, Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar launched the annual Diversity Study, a benchmark of Diversity and Inclusion in Asia. The fourth annual survey covered inclusivity across an expanded spectrum: gender, age, race, physical ability, mental health, and caretaking needs, among others. As conversations around diversity increasingly demand an appreciation for intersectionality, we see a greater need to cover a wide scope of attributes and needs.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Why it’s time to invest (smartly) on social
Majority of respondents in APAC are more open to engaging with social ads post-Covid, per a survey by Smartly.io.
Warner Media to discontinue HBO and linear movie ...
A change in the pay-TV industry and Covid-19 has accelerated the need for change, says South Asia boss.
#MeToo movement finds unlikely ally in fight ...
The social justice group teamed up with FCB Six to launch a platform that helps people get involved in the movement and records their participation on a digital ledger.
Publicis claims its model is working during Covid ...
Organic revenue fell in every region, including by 9% in Asia Pacific, although performance was ahead of ad spend forecasts.