Advertising News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Bhima Jewellery in India breaks stereotypes through the journey of a trans woman

The ad film is not just about her journey to becoming who she is, but also that of her family and their love and acceptance for their child.

Bhima Jewellery has rolled out a TVC titled 'pure as love' that has been conceptualised by Animal.

The film shows the journey of a trans-woman and the normalcy around it. The ad film is not just about her journey to becoming who she is, but also that of her family and their love and acceptance for their child.

Navya Suhas, online operations head, Bhima Jewellery Trivandrum, said, “Bhima turns 100 in four years, and we feel that as a brand with such credibility, we want to lend our voice to causes that matter today. This ad is special as it takes us through the journey of a transgender but focuses on the positive side. It starts with her embarking on this journey and ends on her wedding, with her family behind her every step of the way. What we want to convey through the ad is that whoever one chooses to be, Bhima is there for you. We are here to serve and empower, not judge. We hope this helps to blur the lines that discriminate on the basis of colour, gender, etc.”

Sayantan Choudhury, creative head, Animal, said, “This is not a special film. It has not been released on a particular day to celebrate a community or just to give a message. This is a film that the client expects to run for a long period of time from which they expect to attract new customers. It just happens to be about a transgender and their family. The ordinary expectations of this film are what make it stand apart. We hope it goes on to achieve all its objectives and more.” 

CREDITS:

Creative agency: Animal
Creative heads: Sayantan Choudhury, Kunel Gaur
Writer: Sheetal Raghav
Art director: Baptiste David
Account management: Sharon Borgoyary, Achal Kaushik, Anubhuti Tyagi Director: Bharat Sikka
Production house: Ransom Film

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

2 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

3 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

4 Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

5 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

6 Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

7 Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP 2021

8 Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP

MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

9 MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director

10 R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director

Related Articles

BBDO reacts to accusation about latest #ShareTheLoad work
Advertising
Mar 16, 2020
Campaign India Team

BBDO reacts to accusation about latest #ShareTheLoad...

WWF India places emphasis on #TheUltimateVaccine
Advertising
Sep 10, 2020
Campaign India Team

WWF India places emphasis on #TheUltimateVaccine

Publicis Worldwide India lead Ajay Gahlaut to exit
Advertising
Jul 8, 2020
Campaign India Team

Publicis Worldwide India lead Ajay Gahlaut to exit

WhatsApp shows how it's connecting relations during the pandemic
Digital
Jul 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

WhatsApp shows how it's connecting relations during ...

Just Published

Levi’s ‘buy better’ global campaign enlists Marcus Rashford
News
33 minutes ago
Emmie Harrison-West

Levi’s ‘buy better’ global campaign enlists Marcus ...

Six activists talk up jeans brand’s sustainability credentials.

Meet the man trying to stream the Glastonbury spirit
Media
41 minutes ago
Fayola Douglas

Meet the man trying to stream the Glastonbury spirit

The founder of live-streaming production company Driift describes the prospect of filming the festival without a crowd as "liberating".

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change
Marketing
50 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

The brand wants to be the “ultimate travel companion.”

Change baby's diaper to avoid mythical monsters
Advertising
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

Change baby's diaper to avoid mythical monsters

A BBDO campaign for Sweety mines Indonesian folklore to create three grouchy little monsters akin to babies suffering from diaper rash. Also, don't miss the funny radio ads.