Bhima Jewellery in India breaks stereotypes through the journey of a trans woman

Bhima Jewellery has rolled out a TVC titled 'pure as love' that has been conceptualised by Animal.

The film shows the journey of a trans-woman and the normalcy around it. The ad film is not just about her journey to becoming who she is, but also that of her family and their love and acceptance for their child.

Navya Suhas, online operations head, Bhima Jewellery Trivandrum, said, “Bhima turns 100 in four years, and we feel that as a brand with such credibility, we want to lend our voice to causes that matter today. This ad is special as it takes us through the journey of a transgender but focuses on the positive side. It starts with her embarking on this journey and ends on her wedding, with her family behind her every step of the way. What we want to convey through the ad is that whoever one chooses to be, Bhima is there for you. We are here to serve and empower, not judge. We hope this helps to blur the lines that discriminate on the basis of colour, gender, etc.”

Sayantan Choudhury, creative head, Animal, said, “This is not a special film. It has not been released on a particular day to celebrate a community or just to give a message. This is a film that the client expects to run for a long period of time from which they expect to attract new customers. It just happens to be about a transgender and their family. The ordinary expectations of this film are what make it stand apart. We hope it goes on to achieve all its objectives and more.”

CREDITS:

Creative agency: Animal

Creative heads: Sayantan Choudhury, Kunel Gaur

Writer: Sheetal Raghav

Art director: Baptiste David

Account management: Sharon Borgoyary, Achal Kaushik, Anubhuti Tyagi Director: Bharat Sikka

Production house: Ransom Film