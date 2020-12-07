See full story: Holographic horses gallop through Seoul for Porsche
Photos: Porsche's horses
Photos of Porsche's Taycan promotion in Seoul, by J4D Digital Creative Communications and and TWC Brand Strategy Company.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
How improving DEI culture is like building a cathedral
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Making a company more inclusive doesn't belong on a quarterly checklist. According to Hermon Ghermay, Mediabrands' global chief culture officer, it's more like a multi-generation construction project.
Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand
Promotion sees APAC COO of OMD return to Thailand to run operations at the Omnicom Media Group level.
What Covid spawned: More agility, cooperation and ...
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: A year of pain for many has yielded beneficial shifts to the way marketing is done in Asia-Pacific, according to leaders from Mondelez, GroupM, Cathay Pacific and Accenture.
Brands in China need to repair profitability in 2021
For many, the 2020 surge in activations and ecommerce-festival battles has come at too high a cost. Havas China's chief strategy officer envisions how brands can resist discounting and build better bottom-line growth.