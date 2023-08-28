Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 28, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover August 28 through September 1, 2023.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Wunderman Thompson has promoted Carter Chow to chief executive officer of Greater China. Previously CEO of Wunderman Thompson China, Chow returned to the agency, leading the digital transformation of J. Walter Thompson as CEO since 2017. In 2019, he led the merger of Wunderman and JWT in China by combining and elevating existing teams to bring new, unique and integrated capabilities to the Chinese market. Since then, he has continued to grow alongside clients such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Volkswagen, HSBC, P&G, Danone and so on. Before returning to Wunderman Thompson, Chow worked for McCann Worldgroup as chief marketing officer in Greater China.

DeVries Global, an Interpublic Group agency, has been appointed by Scoot as its public relations agency for Taiwan. DeVries Global is tasked with strengthening Scoot’s local resonance with consumers following the pandemic. The agency’s scope of work will also include building media relations to strengthen demand for inbound and outbound flights, as well as consumer initiatives to create awareness.

McDonald’s Australia has appointed Samantha McLeod as marketing director to lead the menu and food marketing portfolio, responsible for the delivery of customer-focused strategies. Before joining McDonald's, McLeod was general manager of brand, digital and design for Coles and business lead for BBH London. She will replace former marketing director Tim Kenward, who has been promoted to senior marketing director at McDonald’s internationally operated markets and relocated to London earlier this year.

P&G India has appointed Mukta Maheshwari, who was VP fabric enhancers at P&G (ASEAN), as chief marketing officer for P&G India. She takes over from Sharat Verma, who has moved to the UAE as senior vice president fabric care for P&G India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA). The moves are effective 1 September. Maheshwari will also head the fabric care Category for P&G India. She joined P&G in 2007 in Singapore. Please read more about this story from Campaign India.

BBDO India has appointed Kaizad Pardiwalla as general manager, Mumbai and chief digital officer. He will report to Suraja Kishore, CEO of BBDO India. Pardiwalla joins the agency after an entrepreneurial stint during which he founded Spring Brand Solutions. His last full-time stint with an agency was at the 120 Media Collective, where he was chief operating officer and president. Campaign India has more on this story.

Hearts & Science has appointed Peter Skarparis as general manager Sydney, effective from 4 September. Skarparis has 18 years of experience in the Australian and UK markets. He has worked in implementation, comms planning and client leadership roles for global networks in Sydney, Brisbane, and London, with clients from media & entertainment, insurance, and telco to tourism and FMCG. Joining from Essence Mediacom, where he works as client managing partner, Skarparis will oversee the day-to-day operations of Hearts & Science in Sydney. He will report to Luke Hutchinson, Chief Operating Officer AU.

Cake Group, one of the fastest-growing digital assets innovators, has appointed Samuel Christian as chief marketing officer (CMO) and promoted Ying Zhong Ng to chief product officer CPO and Joana Liew to chief human resources officer CHRO. Before Cake, Christian was CMO at the Animoca Brands-backed web3 financial superapp hi. The new appointments complete Cake's executive leadership team, which also comprises Dr Julian Hosp, CEO and co-founder; U-Zyn Chua, CTO and co-founder; Daniel Lo, CLO; and Ping Lai Tan, CFO.

OrangeTee Group (OrangeTee), a Singapore-based real estate group, has appointed Redhill, a full-service global communications agency, as its creative agency in Singapore. Redhill will work closely together with internal stakeholders to lead the upcoming brand refresh exercise. The brand refresh will cover all verticals of OrangeTee’s business, from its agency-focused OrangeTee & Tie to the research and advisory-focused OrangeTee Advisory, as well as beyond the Singapore market to OrangeTee Overseas Properties.

The M Makers (TMM), independent full-service marketing consultancy, alongside integrated public relations firm PRecious Communications, have announced contract renewals with Geneco, Singapore’s electricity retailer (a subsidiary of YTL PowerSeraya). As Geneco's partners, TMM embarks on its third year of media service and second year as the primary social media agency, while PRecious Communications continues to enhance Geneco’s PR endeavours. TMM has been tasked with strategic media planning, media buying, content and social media management, content development as well as influencer management.

Momentum Energy has reappointed Havas Media Network Melbourne as its media agency and renewed an existing six-year partnership, following a competitive pitch earlier this year. Havas Media Network will continue Momentum Energy’s media strategy, planning and implementation, for both traditional and performance. Havas’ remit will now also cover conversion rate optimisation (CRO), data solutions and analytics expertise for the brand.

Electriclime has added Clare Chong, a Singaporean director, to their director roster. Chong will be exclusively represented in the MENA and Australian regions while offering freelance services in the Asian markets. She previously worked with Electriclime for computer brand Intel, and she has also shot films for brands such as Lenovo, Olay, Amazon and many more.

BBH has elevated Kyle Matthew Duckitt to head of cultural strategy Asia-Pacific. Based in Singapore, Duckitt joined the agency over a year ago as strategy director. Before joining BBH, he worked for BBDO Germany, FCB and TBWA in Africa. Duckitt started his early career from Energy BBDO in the US.