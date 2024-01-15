Moves and win roundup: Week of January 15, 2024

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover 15 January through 19 January, 2024.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Havas Immerse Malaysia has now been renamed Havas Malaysia under the leadership of CEO Nizwani Shahar. This change closely follows the recent rebranding of Havas Thailand. In addition to the name change, Havas Malaysia has also expanded its team to not only bolster capabilities, but also champion female leadership.

Bowie Tiong has been appointed as business director for the agency, bringing over a decade of experience from her previous role as the brand lead for prominent FMCG clients at Ogilvy. Reporting directly to Nizwani Shahar, Tiong will spearhead the development of business opportunities, cultivate client relationships, and explore avenues for new revenue streams.

Wendy Tan joins the team at C-Cube Studios, Havas Malaysia’s content studio and adaptation team, as associate account director.

Shireen Ang has taken the creative helm as creative director. With over a decade of experience in crafting award-winning campaigns, Ang, recognised for her contributions to prestigious awards such as the Cannes Lion, D&AD, One Show, Spikes, and more, will report directly to Donevan Chew, chief creative officer for Havas Malaysia.

Kharlal Nisha has joined as associate creative director, along with Yeo Lee Kee and Michelle Chong as the creative group heads, Jass Sin Lee as senior art director, Joanna Mak as art director, and Ain Nabilah Baharudin as senior copywriter. Lau Suet Ling has joined as a medical writer for the Havas, Health & You practice.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has appointed Liew Chian Jia as regional director of Southeast Asia, effective 11 January 2024. In her new role, Liew will lead the development and implementation of HKTB's marketing strategies in Southeast Asia. She joined HKTB in 2017. Prior to this appointment, Liew was the director of trade marketing for the Southeast Asia region for the HKTB. Liew succeeds Martin Gwee, who has been with the HKTB since 2016.

LePub APAC has made four key appointments at its Singapore headquarters.

Belynda Sim-Mak has joined as cultural strategist from her previous role as head of strategy, APAC at VCCP Singapore. She brings more than 20 years of experience in driving brand and communications strategy to LePub.

Belynda Sim-Mak has joined as cultural strategist from her previous role as head of strategy, APAC at VCCP Singapore. She brings more than 20 years of experience in driving brand and communications strategy to LePub. Mark Peeters and Robert Nelk have also joined as associate creative directors. They first relocated to Singapore in 2019 and joined LePub last year.

Sergey Mast has joined as creative director of art & technology. For over a decade, he has helped brands to find new ways to tell stories and connect advertising, technology and innovation.

Thinking Folks has appointed Rajeev Rakshit as group CEO and managing partner. His key mandate will be to define and strengthen Thinking Folks' vision to provide clients with an integrated upstream marketing and advertising solutions platform. Having worked for and led agencies such as McCann, Leo Burnett Group, JWT, Publicis, and Euro RSCG for almost three decades, Rakshit will head Thinking Folks and its group company, Goosebumps Brand Solutions.

Huyen Tran has joined Ivy+Partners, a PR consulting firm in Vietnam, as communications director. With over 15 years of experience, Huyen is a seasoned communication professional with expertise in planning and implementing various communication strategies to support the sustainable growth of businesses. Prior to joining Ivy+Partners, she held positions in corporations, including Unilever, FrieslandCampina, AkzoNobel, H&M, and British American Tobacco (BAT), working across Vietnam and Singapore.

Chinese convenience food giant Jinmailang, has appointed McCann China as its agency of record for 2024. Founded in 1994, The Jinmailang Food Co., Ltd. is one of China’s top 500 privately-owned businesses with a wide-ranging portfolio, including instant noodles, convenience foods, and bakery products. Under this new partnership, McCann will be tasked with developing communication strategies and creating integrated marketing campaigns. McCann will also collaborate with Jinmailang’s product R&D department to help drive innovation and co-create new product concepts. McCann Worldgroup China’s Influencer Marketing Unit will also lead celebrity and KOL communication strategies.



Toni Ruotanen has left his position as director of advertising and partnerships APAC at Foodpanda after serving 16 months in the role. Ruotanen announced via his LinkedIn page that he will be serving garden leave and spending quality time with family and friends before beginning his next chapter in March 2024. A skilled business development executive, Ruotanen has previously worked as Group M's head of commerce for APAC and headed Lazada's strategic project management team at the Singapore office.

Ogilvy Singapore has announced the promotion of Ishita Roy and Frederick Tong to joint head of strategy. Both Roy and Tong have been with Ogilvy Singapore through most of the last decade, contributing significantly to the agency’s growth, reputation and building client relationships. The promotions reflect Ogilvy's commitment to recognising top talent within its ranks.