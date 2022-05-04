Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Move and win roundup: Week of May 2, 2022

Coca-Cola, We Are Social Australia, Reprise, Galaxy Racer and more to come, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover May 2 through 6, 2022. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Coca-Cola has appointed Matthias Blume as its new vice president of marketing for ASEAN & South Pacific. In this Singapore-based role, Matthias will lead the company’s marketing and brand initiatives across Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands and serve on the company’s senior leadership team in the region. Blume has 24 years of international marketing experience including 21 years at Coca-Cola and three years at Danone in local, regional, and global roles in a range of markets across Asia, North America and Europe. For the past 18 months, he has served as the frontline director for Coca-Cola’s ASEAN & South Pacific operating unit. Blume is a strong supporter of integrating sustainability into the company’s portfolio of brands, introducing the prominent “Recycle Me” call-out across all its packs as well as the move across Southeast Asia to switch its iconic Sprite brand to clear, transparent bottles which are easier to recycle. He is a board member of the Marketing Society Singapore. 

We Are Social Australia has appointed Ben Clare as its executive creative director.
Clare’ was previously group creative director at Emotive. Clare will be leading the development of We Are Social Australia’s creative vision for clients such as Samsung, Audi, Foxtel, TikTok. 

Reprise, IPG Mediabrands’ performance marketing agency, has appointed Neha Tejuja to the newly created role of head of Performance Strategy, Reprise APAC. Tejuja joins Reprise from her prior role as senior strategy director and ecommerce lead for Wunderman Thompson Singapore. In her new role, Tejuja will be responsible for establishing performance strategy across the region and collaborating with the regional strategic leadership at integrated partner agencies UM and Initiative. 

Galaxy Racer, an esports, gaming and lifestyle organisation, has appointed Upmanyu Misra as managing partner. In his role, his key responsibilities will be leading investments, M&A and financial strategy. Misra was a venture capitalist with over 15 years experience, including roles at Citi and JP Morgan. 

 

