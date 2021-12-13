Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Move and win roundup: Week of December 13, 2021

Bastion Transform, Touch PR, Google Cloud, Tug and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover December 13 through 17, 2021. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Australasia independent Bastion announced the launch of a digital-transformation consultancy, Bastion Transform, with former ABC director of news Gaven Morris as CEO. Morris will launch and lead the digital advisory, strategy and organisation renewal consultancy. He was director of news at ABC for the past six years, overseeing 1,200 staff and serving on ABC’s executive leadership team. He has prior experience with CNN.com Europe and Al Jazeera English.

Touch PR announced two new business wins in its beauty portfolio in Malaysia: Laneige and Wardah Beauty. After working on four campaigns for Laneige in the last quarter of 2021, Touch PR was awarded a retainer partnership with the Amorepacific-owned, South Korean brand. The agency will support Indonesia-based Wardah Beauty, a driver in halal beauty, in an upcoming Malaysia campaign.

Google Cloud appointed Sherie Ng as country director in Singapore and Malaysia. She will be responsible for leading revenue and go-to-market strategy and operations for Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace. She reports to Ruma Balasubramanian, Southeast Asia MD. Ng joins from Microsoft, where she was general manager for the public sector in Asia Pacific, spearheading business engagements and partnerships with government agencies, state-owned enterprises, and healthcare and education institutions.She has also served as MD in Southeast Asia for NICE Systems and held management roles with Invensys, Singtel, Comverse Technologies, CSG Systems and Lucent Technologies.

International hiring company Deel and ecommerce funding start-up Wayflyer joined Archetype’s client portfolio in Australia. Archetype will oversee Wayflyer's launch in Australia and focus on brand building for the ecommerce funding disruptor, while working to position both brands as key players in the business ecosystem. 

LawConnect, an online platform to find lawyers, appointed digital marketing agency Tug to drive consumer awareness across digital channels including content creation, organic and paid social strategy and creative, as well as the relaunch of LawConnect across Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn and PPC. The appointment comes ahead of the Rolex Sydney Hobart yacht race and LawConnect’s sponsorship of Christian Becks supermaxi in this year’s race.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

