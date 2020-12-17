Advertising PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

Former Ogilvy APAC chief creative officer Eugene Cheong among those lending support to campaign criticising forced retirement of senior employees.

WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

"Are you still paying an agency where fewer than 1% of employees are 60+?" That's the question posed by former New York-based ECD and copy chief George Tannenbaum, who says he was 'kicked-out' of Ogilvy in January at age 62 when he wasn't prepared to leave. 

Tanenbaum posted his question on LinkedIn on Wednesday under a large text image that reads "Defund WPP."  His campaign is not new, nor is it rare that employees who are let go feel publicly bitter towards their former employers. 

Campaign has requested comment from WPP to verify whether the 1% figure is accurate. But the bold statement appears to have hit a nerve, earning near unanimous support among the 42 comments on the post at the time of this article's publication, largely from the advertising and marketing community. 

Among them is former Ogilvy APAC chief creative officer Eugene Cheong, who was replaced in his role in January 2019 after nearly 23 years at the agency before launching his own creative shop called 'e' last month. His post did not mince words about his departure from the WPP agency:


The criticism comes in a year where WPP chief officer Mark Read was accused of ageism for saying that the average age of staff is under 30 and "they don't hark back to the 1980s, luckily". 

After Read's unscripted comments at the end of a Q2 investor presentation in August and Campaign reported what he said in an introduction to an interview, several global ad industry figures, including Cindy Gallop and Dave Trott, latched on to the quote and the ageism accusations first began to fly on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This article includes past reporting from Campaign UK

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

3 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

4 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

5 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

6 Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

7 Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

8 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

The biggest brand fails of 2020

9 The biggest brand fails of 2020

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

10 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Related Articles

Does the PR industry have an ageism problem?
PR
Oct 26, 2020
Chris Daniels

Does the PR industry have an ageism problem?

Old enough to know better: Confronting adland’s ageism problem
Advertising
Sep 29, 2020
Paul Kitcatt

Old enough to know better: Confronting adland’s ...

Yes, ageism can affect young PR pros too
PR
Sep 14, 2020
John Harrington

Yes, ageism can affect young PR pros too

Tackling ageism needs to move up adland’s agenda
Advertising
Sep 2, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Tackling ageism needs to move up adland’s agenda

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: Your favourite teachers and subjects
Analysis
22 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Your favourite teachers and ...

YEAR IN REVIEW: From briefing an agency to reaching Gen Z to social listening, these are the five most-viewed lessons to date in our Crash Course video series, which provides five-minute practical lessons from APAC experts.

Wavemaker wins Perfetti Van Melle’s $80 million global media account
Media
1 hour ago
Mariah Cooper

Wavemaker wins Perfetti Van Melle’s $80 million ...

The GroupM media agency picked up the global through a series of local pitches this year.

Does Coke's pitch of its entire global agency roster smell of desperation?
Advertising
2 hours ago
Darren Woolley

Does Coke's pitch of its entire global agency ...

The company certainly ruined a lot of holiday seasons for incumbent and hopeful agencies alike. But what is the move actually meant to accomplish? TrinityP3's founder and CEO considers the possibilities, and the risks.

Unilever to end Facebook and Twitter ad boycott
Advertising
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Unilever to end Facebook and Twitter ad boycott

The CPG giant stopped advertising on Facebook’s apps and Twitter during the #StopHateForProfit boycott in June.