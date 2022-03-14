Digital Marketing News
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

WPP establishes global engineering centre in Chennai, India

Centre will house 200 IT professionals and will be used to scale technology products and services across WPP.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

WPP is establishing a global engineering centre (GEC) in Chennai, India with the aim of developing the company's technology offering.

The centre will house a team of over 200 IT professionals to start with, who will support several areas including platform services, cloud and network infrastructure, engineering and operations across core products, and cyber security.

WPP said it will work to establish a permanent office location in Chennai over the next eight months.

The company said it chose to base the centre in Chennai due to its "vast candidate pool and strong IT capabilities".

It also "reaffirms a commitment to India as a key market for large scale growth", WPP said.

WPP CEO Mark Read said: "WPP is genuinely invested in growing our presence in India and increasing our focus on recruiting highly skilled talent at a local level—not only in our creative industries but also in the technology industry."

"The pandemic has caused a fundamental shift in the way most businesses operate. Technology, now more than ever, is the primary driver of growth, and will be critical to help us build back not just better—but best," Read added.

CVL Srinivas, country manager, India of WPP said: "India is already playing a major role in WPP’s transformation with over 4000 people working across several global technology COEs. The GEC will add to this talent pool and help us scale technology across our global company. We are excited to welcome our colleagues in Chennai."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

2 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Singtel names new creative lead agency

4 Singtel names new creative lead agency

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

5 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

L'Oreal awards performance-agency ecommerce remits for four Southeast Asian markets

6 L'Oreal awards ecommerce remits for four SEA markets

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

7 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

9 Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

10 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Related Articles

WPP takes stake in Chinese social marketing startup StarEngine
News
Dec 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

WPP takes stake in Chinese social marketing startup ...

WPP launches The Metaverse Foundry
Advertising
Feb 24, 2022
Staff Reporters

WPP launches The Metaverse Foundry

Twitter to build APAC engineering hub in Singapore
Digital
Feb 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Twitter to build APAC engineering hub in Singapore

Just Published

Saatchi & Saatchi leads APAC winners in Warc Creative 100
Advertising
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Saatchi & Saatchi leads APAC winners in Warc ...

'Donation dollar', from the agency's Melbourne office, lands at No. 3 among the world's 100 most awarded campaigns.

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

Greater China CEO Tze Kiat Tan will take over the regional leadership role, and the agency has also promoted two additional Greater China executives.

Are social platforms complicit in climate-change misinformation?
Digital
13 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Are social platforms complicit in climate-change ...

Online platforms continue to rely on fossil-fuel companies for paid advertising, even as they roll out policies against climate-change misinformation. Where should the line be drawn?

Tech MVP 2022 opens for entries
Advertising
14 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2022 opens for entries

Nominations are now open for the most exceptional technical talent within the marcomms industry and the most innovative products from Asia-Pacific.