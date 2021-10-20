Marketing News
Rahul Sachitanand
18 hours ago

Why your ad next to trendy pimple-popping, mukbang, and ASMR videos missed the target

A new report from Channel Factory and Magna shows that while consumers are entertained by misguided ads, advertisers will not be amused by the results of content-ad misalignment.

Why your ad next to trendy pimple-popping, mukbang, and ASMR videos missed the target

As a marketer you may be tempted to chase down ad slots in trending videos ranging from Mukbang to pimple-popping and ASMR, but the odds are your target audience will watch your creatives as entertainment, but may be less inclined to buy your products, a new survey has revealed.

A critical finding of the study, titled, 'The Proximity Effect: Quantifying the Impact of Misaligned Content in the Wild West of Video', is that misaligned content erodes the impact of ad creatives that had proven strong performance in standard content. The study also discovered that brands need to be proactive about how to treat misaligned content to avoid diminishing the effectiveness of otherwise powerful ads. Brands should also keep an eye on popular, trending content to ensure the appropriate steps can be taken to avoid unfortunate brand and content alignments, since not all trending content is suitable for all brands.


Misaligned content for the test brands was content that commonly produces strong visceral reactions in people, including skin conditions (pimple popping), ASMR (videos inducing the autonomous sensory meridian response) and Mukbang (video host consumes various quantities of food). Such topics continue to trend in Asia-Pacific. For example in Singapore, related search queries for "ASMR" increased by 55% over the 90 days, according to Google Trends. Searches for the term "mukbang" also increased 103% in the past 90 days.

"Consumers are increasingly aware of what type of content is considered “appropriate in general” vs. “appropriate for brands”—just because something is trendy, entertaining, a guilty pleasure, or fun to watch doesn’t mean it’s appropriate for a brand to be associated with,” said Alex Littlejohn, managing director Asia-Pacific, Channel Factory. 

According to findings from this report, misaligned content can significantly impact the performance of accompanying ads. This impact is especially noticeable on four aspects: purchase intent (-8%), brand respect (-9%), brand is high quality (-5%), and brand I trust (-6%) compared to standard content. When brands have ads in misaligned content, it “leaves a bad memory attached to the brand,” and users found the content association to be “weird” or “low calibre” for the brand, respondents to the survey stated.


The onus to better target ads may lie with brands. This study states that brands are more likely to be held accountable for the content they appear next to: consumers were 1.5 times as likely to feel the brand endorsed misaligned content in pre-roll video compared to the video-card environment.

In a video-card environment, the closer the ad, the stronger the brand association: Consumers were 10% more likely to believe the brand supported the misaligned content that the ad was immediately next to, compared to an ad two videos away. Brand KPIs were most likely to be harmed when the ad appeared immediately before the misaligned content, making it the biggest concern in video-card environments.

“Some of the most engaging misaligned content actually had the worst repercussions for brands,” said Kara Manatt, SVP of Intelligence Solutions at Magna. “The industry should continue to learn about the effects of misaligned content and build technologies accordingly to ensure appropriate and aligned placements regardless of the video environment.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

2 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

3 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

4 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

6 The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

7 Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

Publicis appoints group head of creative tech

8 Publicis appoints group head of creative tech

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

10 The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

Related Articles

Australian digital advertising market grows by 20.3% YoY: IAB
Digital
Feb 24, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Australian digital advertising market grows by ...

Kraft Heinz: let’s measure digital advertising on brand value rather than cost
Advertising
Sep 30, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Kraft Heinz: let’s measure digital advertising on ...

Digital to take 58% share of market in 2021: Zenith report
Advertising
Jul 28, 2021
Campaign India Team

Digital to take 58% share of market in 2021: Zenith ...

Just Published

Burger King launches tasty, garnish-printed shirt with new work by BBH
Advertising
47 minutes ago
Shauna Lewis

Burger King launches tasty, garnish-printed shirt ...

The garment is designed to hide any spillages from eating the chain’s messy burgers.

Goodbye Facebook, hello Metaface? Social media giant plans name change
Digital
50 minutes ago
Simon Gwynn

Goodbye Facebook, hello Metaface? Social media ...

Facebook plans to follow in the footsteps of Google parent company Alphabet with corporate rebrand.

Omnicom organic revenues rise 11.5% in Q3
Advertising
57 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom organic revenues rise 11.5% in Q3

The holding company projects 9% growth for 2021

GrabFood versus GoFood: The rivalry only escalates in Indonesia
Marketing
18 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

GrabFood versus GoFood: The rivalry only escalates ...

Deep discounts and promotions are keeping competition delivered hot and fresh via apps touting ever-more convenience and integrations.