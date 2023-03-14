Unleashing data's superpowers for the Korean market: GA4 and CDPs

Korea is considered one of the world's most digitally advanced countries. With a strong digital infrastructure, including high-speed internet and mobile networks, Korean consumers have quickly adopted new digital technologies and services, such as mobile payments, online shopping, and social media.

That same eagerness to leverage technologies that enhance digital relationships is found in brands, too. Naturally, Korean enterprises are interested in tools that help them manage data to derive valuable insights into their customers' behavior, preferences, and needs. Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and customer data platforms (CDPs) are two strong examples of platforms that, when combined, help brands unlock a deeper understanding of their customers and improve their marketing strategies.

Yet many brands struggle to understand the goals that each platform is designed to achieve—or how to combine them best to supercharge the relevance of their marketing. Before exploring how to deal with those challenges, let’s take a quick look at the technology currently available to leading-edge marketers and what it achieves.

Unlock the true potential of your data stack

If you’re wondering what GA4 and CDPs are, first understand that they are two different kinds of platforms that serve different purposes. I recommend brands invest in using both because together, they can unlock the true potential of your marketing efforts.

GA4 is a web analytics platform that helps businesses recognize and analyze user behavior on their website or app. This provides businesses with insights into user engagement, behavior, and demographics, which can be used to improve their online presence and marketing strategies. GA4 is primarily focused on recognizing user interactions and providing businesses with actionable insights based on that data with the help of artificial intelligence.

On the other hand, a CDP is a data management platform that aggregates customer data from multiple sources—such as website interactions, CRM systems, and marketing channels—to create a unified and comprehensive view of each customer. With the ability to manage and activate customer data across different channels, CDPs enable more personalized and targeted marketing campaigns—particularly in the absence of third-party cookies, which is a growing concern for brands. Salesforce Marketing Cloud is one example of a CDP.

Jumping through tech hurdles

The benefits of both these platforms are compelling, yet many marketers are taking a cautious approach when it comes to implementing them. The key concern is ensuring they comply with local regulations and best practices; for example, implementing a CDP leads to all sorts of questions about data security and the protection of first-party data or data that a brand collects directly from customers.

Another limitation is the need to upskill and educate teams about these new technologies. Many marketers are still relatively new to the world of analytics and data-driven marketing and seek guidance and support as they aim to leverage these tools to their full potential.

If these challenges sound familiar, don’t despair. For marketers who wish to become more effective storytellers in the shift from mass marketing to personalized creative, I have a few tips on how to not only catch up but get ahead.

Stay informed: Keep up to date with the latest trends and technologies in the digital marketing space and be willing to experiment with new tools and strategies. Attend industry events, read relevant publications, and network with other professionals to stay informed and gain insights into emerging trends.

Invest in data management: As data becomes an increasingly important asset in digital marketing, marketers in Korea should prioritize data management and invest in tools and strategies to collect, analyze, and use customer data effectively. This includes staying up to date on data privacy regulations and best practices and adopting ethical and responsible data management practices.

Embrace new technologies: Emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and virtual and augmented reality are transforming the digital marketing landscape. Marketers in Korea should be willing to embrace new technologies and explore innovative ways to use them to enhance their marketing strategies.

Collaborate and network: Collaboration and networking are key to success in the digital marketing space. Build relationships with other professionals, both inside and outside your organization, and look for opportunities to collaborate and share knowledge and expertise.

Marketing and technology are further becoming more and more intertwined. Understanding this shift as it’s happening is crucial to leading the charge in the new marketing era versus passively watching from the sidelines. This doesn’t mean being an expert in every platform or doing everything in-house. You just need to iteratively experiment with new technologies and expand your expertise alongside other professionals. It’s through this process that you can create a digital success story optimized for your business and your vision.

Isabel Han is country head of Data and Digital Media, MediaMonks Korea.