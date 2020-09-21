Twitter launches an OOH campaign to combat mask-fatigue

Twitter is a hosting ground for contentious conversations -- particularly during this election season. But its marketers are hoping a new ad campaign stays in neutral territory.

After noticing its users expressing growing mask-wearing fatigue on its platform, Twitter launched a pro-mask out-of-home campaign in seven U.S. cities on Sunday. The billboards, in Chicago, Asbury Park, Jersey City, Los Angeles, Miami Beach, and Seattle, highlight user tweets about life under a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tone is light and community-minded, showcasing tweets such as “Best thing about these masks is I can sing along to my music without looking like a weirdo,” and, “Why do I feel like everyone’s giving me Resting Mask Face?”