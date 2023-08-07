News Marketing Creativity The Knowledge
Jessica Heygate
1 day ago

TikTok’s head of global brand and creative departs

Katie Riccio Puris has overseen TikTok’s consumer brand for the past two years.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

TikTok’s head of global brand and creative Katie Riccio Puris has departed, Campaign has learned.

TikTok did not respond to a request for comment.

New York-based Riccio Puris has steered TikTok’s consumer marketing for the past two years. The role included crafting regional and global brand campaigns, overseeing owned and sponsored events and developing creative work to support sports and entertainment partnerships, according to her own description on LinkedIn.

She was promoted into the role in July 2021 after serving as TikTok’s managing director and global head of business marketing for over a year, where she helped launch TikTok’s creative lab, TikTok for Business and led B2B marketing strategy for the platform. 

Prior to TikTok, Riccio Puris was the global director of Meta’s (then Facebook) in-house creative strategy team Creative Shop for five years. 

She held a string of senior agency roles at Meta and Google after working her way up Omnicom agency BBDO.

Campaign US first spotted a job advertisement on TikTok’s career site for a role with the same title in April. The advertised role was based in Los Angeles with a remit to “establish branding as one of the most formidable user growth drivers for TikTok” as it seeks to grow “10X.”

The role also included managing and “streamlining” global and regional agency relationships.

The job asked for more than 15 years in senior-level creative roles within tech, entertainment or brand companies, as well as a decade of experience leading large brand and creative teams and managing regional or global agency relationships.

As head of global brand and creative, Riccio Puris previously reported to Nick Tran, head of global marketing at TikTok, who left in early 2022 after allegedly clashing with senior management over the brand’s marketing direction.

In June, TikTok hired longtime Disney communications chief Zenia Mucha in a newly created role as chief brand and communications officer. 

Source:
Campaign US
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

2 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

3 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

4 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

5 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

6 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

7 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

8 Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

Drinking rosé on a yacht whilst debating AI: Does the advertising industry need a reality check?

9 Drinking rosé on a yacht whilst debating AI: Does the advertising industry need a reality check?

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

10 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Related Articles

TikTok set to launch e-commerce business in US with Chinese goods
Jul 27, 2023
Shawn Lim

TikTok set to launch e-commerce business in US with ...

Marketers should tap into ‘thriving’ gaming community, TikTok claims
Jul 14, 2023
Coral Cripps

Marketers should tap into ‘thriving’ gaming ...

High level of trust for brands that partner creators, claims TikTok
Jun 22, 2023
Coral Cripps

High level of trust for brands that partner ...

Just Published

How Barbie has sustained as one of the most successful toy brands of all time
7 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

How Barbie has sustained as one of the most ...

From her German fashion doll-inspired beginnings in the 1950s to breaking box office records in 2023, Campaign explores how Barbie has remained popular for the past six decades. Clever marketing or something else?

OMG Hong Kong appoints new chief operating officer
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

OMG Hong Kong appoints new chief operating officer

Chief investment officer Derek Yip, a long-time veteran of OMG, gets promoted to the role of chief operating officer.

Pinterest expands partnership with LiveRamp across APAC markets
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Pinterest expands partnership with LiveRamp across ...

Now spanning across Australia, New Zealand and Japan, the partnership will offer better global integration for advertisers to reach their audiences on Pinterest.

Dear comms industry, the glass ceiling is showing—and it's time to crack it
8 hours ago
Nicole Briones

Dear comms industry, the glass ceiling is showing—an...

Rife with female footprints but built on the illusion of female dominance? About time the industry talks about gender equality and not just PR, says Vero Philippines' operations director.