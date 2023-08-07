TikTok’s head of global brand and creative departs

TikTok’s head of global brand and creative Katie Riccio Puris has departed, Campaign has learned.

TikTok did not respond to a request for comment.

New York-based Riccio Puris has steered TikTok’s consumer marketing for the past two years. The role included crafting regional and global brand campaigns, overseeing owned and sponsored events and developing creative work to support sports and entertainment partnerships, according to her own description on LinkedIn.

She was promoted into the role in July 2021 after serving as TikTok’s managing director and global head of business marketing for over a year, where she helped launch TikTok’s creative lab, TikTok for Business and led B2B marketing strategy for the platform.

Prior to TikTok, Riccio Puris was the global director of Meta’s (then Facebook) in-house creative strategy team Creative Shop for five years.

She held a string of senior agency roles at Meta and Google after working her way up Omnicom agency BBDO.

Campaign US first spotted a job advertisement on TikTok’s career site for a role with the same title in April. The advertised role was based in Los Angeles with a remit to “establish branding as one of the most formidable user growth drivers for TikTok” as it seeks to grow “10X.”

The role also included managing and “streamlining” global and regional agency relationships.

The job asked for more than 15 years in senior-level creative roles within tech, entertainment or brand companies, as well as a decade of experience leading large brand and creative teams and managing regional or global agency relationships.

As head of global brand and creative, Riccio Puris previously reported to Nick Tran, head of global marketing at TikTok, who left in early 2022 after allegedly clashing with senior management over the brand’s marketing direction.

In June, TikTok hired longtime Disney communications chief Zenia Mucha in a newly created role as chief brand and communications officer.