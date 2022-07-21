Nike challenges Chinese youth to innovate in experiential campaign

Nike has launched a digital library to encourage youth in China to adopt an innovative mindset.

The digital library, called the “Trove” experience and created by BBH, is an archive of Nike’s collaborations and showcases from their global catalysts.

Each drop will feature a catalyst’s design concept and their vire of the world, connecting Chinese youths with positive influences who explore positive themes like sports, sustainability, health, music, etc.

Nike’s collabs with Matthew M. Williams (the new creative director of luxury fashion Maison Givenchy) and GDragon (a leading figure in Asian pop culture), are two drops which have gone live so far.

“Given the unpredictability of Covid, BBH China’s Nike “Trove” campaign is a great example of how BBH China is helping brands to launch more flexible experiences and blur the lines between the real and digital worlds,” explained Kelly Pon, chief creative officer of BBH China.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Nike and their global network of Catalysts, to help Nike fans in China reconnect with the brand’s spirit. We live in times of creativity where, more than ever before, there is the need to harness the power of positivity, purpose, and technology to uplift and reconnect. And that’s what we hope to achieve with this campaign.”

Each collection is brought to life by fusingthrough AR experiences with a 360-experiential video. The online activation culminates with an offline event, with Nike’s users invited.