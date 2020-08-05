Matt McGrath named Deloitte global CMO

Matt McGrath, Deloitte's chief marketing officer for Asia Pacific and Australia, has been promoted to the role of global CMO, beginning September 1, 2020, following the retirement of US-based incumbent, Diana O’Brien.

McGrath will retain his role as Deloitte Asia Pacific CMO and remain based in Australia, leading Deloittle's global network of marketing and business development teams and the creative development of signature global marketing campaigns.

But the Australia CMO role will now be handled by Rochelle Tognetti, a 13-year veteran with extensive digital marketing experience who was previously COO of Deloitte’s Australian marketing team.



Rochelle Tognetti

McGrath joined Deloitte in May 2017 from Australian broadcaster Network Ten where he was chief brand officer, following an advertising agency career serving as both CEO and executive creative director of Y&R Brands of Australia and New Zealand.



“This is an incredible achievement for Matt and an acknowledgement of his world-class creative work,” said Peter Forrester, Deloitte Australia’s managing partner of clients, industries and markets. “Since he joined us, Matt has led the Australian marketing team to create award-winning work, successfully raised Deloitte’s brand profile in Australia and driven new business collaboratively across the Asia Pacific region."

Forrester notes McGrath was instrumental in developing Deloitte's first global advertising campaign, Make Your Impact, in 2018, and has championed the value of one global Deloitte brand.



McGrath said he looks forward to collaborating with Tognetti to further develop that brand. Tognetti will be supported by the appointment of Carmen Roche to the new role of chief operating officer for clients, industries and markets, the firm’s operating unit which integrates marketing with client delivery.