Lions Health: 2021 Pharma, health and wellness winners

A tech innovation for patients with cystic fibrosis took home the Grand Prix in Pharma, while two Grand Prix were awarded in health & wellness.

After a hiatus last year, the Cannes Lions Health awards resumed on Monday (June 21) by announcing winners in the pharma and health & wellness categories. Gold, Silver and Bronze Lions were shared among the US, UK, Italy and Romania, and this year’s juries awarded one pharma Grand Prix and two in health & wellness.

Among the Pharma Lions, the Grand Prix went to Area 23, an FCB Health Network Company, for its work, 'Sick Beats', a music-powered airway clearance vest for patients with cystic fibrosis. A pharma Grand Prix was last awarded in 2019—the last year Cannes juries convened—and it’s interesting to note the latest winner is tech-oriented rather than a standard campaign.

“To turn tech to such an important, beautiful use in such a cool way, I think really blew everybody away in the jury room,” said jury president Anne de Schweinitz, global managing director at Healthcare FleishmanHillard, in a statement.

With 509 total entries in pharma, three were awarded Gold, eight Silver and 10 Bronze. Area 23 also won a Gold for 'Sick Beats' in product innovation. Several Silvers were awarded to US-based agencies, including McCann New York for 'Vagina Appreciation Day' and 21GRAMS, New York for its campaign 'Bloodless Battle'. VMLY&R won a Bronze in film craft: animation/visual effects for 'Chantix Camping'.

Among 1,300 entries, the health & wellness track saw 47 winners—with eight Gold, 15 Silver and 22 Bronze Lions awarded, as well as two Grands Prix. AMV BBDO London took home one, for Essity’s #WomenPainStories. The campaign aims to place women’s health in the forefront, breaking taboos about the pain they experience—particularly when it comes to wombs.

The second of the category’s Grands Prix went to TBWA\London for Beco '#StealOurStaff', a piece focused on raising awareness for the disability employment gap. US-based The Bloc, New York was awarded a Gold Lion for Skindeep, a campaign which explores racial trauma and entails watercolour frames drawn by Black women. McCann Health, New York and The Bloc, New York once again won Silvers, for campaigns 'The Unfinished Votes' and 'The Call', respectively.

As far as special awards, three networks—FCB Health, The BlockPartners and McCann Health—earned honors for healthcare network of the festival. Area 23, The Bloc, New York and VCCP Health, London were recognised for healthcare agency of the festival.

In addition, the Lions Health and United Nations Foundation Grand Prix for Good went to AMV BBDO London for addresspollution.org, as part of a campaign which made it easier for Londoners to check air pollution levels.

