Is Twitter's revised two-factor authentication policy a dealbreaker?

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: new Twitter owner Elon Musk has made a controversial move that has people considering abandoning the platform.

Move over, colored check marks, because Musk is now going after one of the most common security measures: text message two-factor authentication (2FA).

The policy, designed to prevent hacks, is being put behind a paywall. Users must pay $8 per month for Twitter Blue to access the feature, or else their text message 2FA will be disabled on March 20.

It’s fair to say the feedback hasn’t been entirely positive. Just ask Twitter users themselves.

Twitter is disabling SMS two factor authentication for anyone who doesn’t have Blue. This is absolutely fucked up in every way. But don’t let it prevent you from using two factor authentication. Token apps (I use @Authy) are super easy to use and even more secure then SMS. — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) February 18, 2023