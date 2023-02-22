Digital Media News
Ewan Larkin
Feb 23, 2023

Is Twitter's revised two-factor authentication policy a dealbreaker?

CEO Elon Musk’s latest decision has set the social media platform ablaze again.

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: new Twitter owner Elon Musk has made a controversial move that has people considering abandoning the platform. 

Move over, colored check marks, because Musk is now going after one of the most common security measures: text message two-factor authentication (2FA). 

The policy, designed to prevent hacks, is being put behind a paywall. Users must pay $8 per month for Twitter Blue to access the feature, or else their text message 2FA will be disabled on March 20. 

It’s fair to say the feedback hasn’t been entirely positive. Just ask Twitter users themselves. 

As freelance journalist Erin Biba noted, there are other ways of using SMS 2FA, most notably through third-party apps such as Google Authenticator and Twilio’s Authy. 

Even still, Musk’s recent decision further demonstrates his push towards Twitter Blue, marketing specific features only to those willing to cough up the funds. 

Where do you stand on Twitter’s update to its two-factor authentication policy? Are you joining Blue as a result? 

 

