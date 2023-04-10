Marketing Analysis
Julienna Law
1 day ago

Hong Kong retail sales rebound despite labour shortage, thanks to mainland tourism

Hong Kong’s retail sales jumped 31.3% in February due to low 2022 figures and an upswing in tourist arrivals. But is it too early to get excited?

Photo: K11 Musea
Photo: K11 Musea

In February, retail sales in Hong Kong rose 31.3% from a year earlier to $4.22 billion—the biggest percentage growth in 13 years. 

This was driven by a sharp rebound in inbound travelers; early February was when all border checkpoints were fully reopened. Tourist arrivals that month surged nearly 557 times year-over-year to 1.46 million, surpassing the one million mark for the first time in three years. Mainland Chinese accounted for 1.11 million of these arrivals, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

The Jing Take: The influx of foot traffic sent sales of jewelry, watches, clocks and valuable gifts up 128.6% in February compared to last year, while clothing, footwear and accessories sales jumped 104.1%. One notable winner was Hong Kong’s cultural-retail mall K11 Musea, which credited the return of tourists and art enthusiasts for its over 100% year-over-year sales growth in the first quarter of 2023.

To keep this momentum going, the Hong Kong Tourism Board launched a promotional campaign called “Hello Hong Kong” in March. Not only is it giving away 500,000 free air tickets over the next six months, but it has also prepared over a million consumption vouchers to restaurants, shops, and attractions to welcome guests with open arms.

The “Hello Hong Kong” campaign features celebrities like Netflix’s Physical 100 contestant Choo Sung-Hoon promoting local destinations. Photo: Hong Kong Tourism Board

Fred Lam, the CEO of Hong Kong’s airport authority, believes the initiative will have a ripple effect, with those who receive a free ticket expected to bring along a few friends and family members on their trip.

That said, one issue dampening recovery news is the recent announcement about Hong Kong’s shrinking labour market. In 2022, its workforce fell by 2.4%— the largest labour drop on record. As the population ages and talented workers emigrate abroad for better opportunities, the manpower shortage will likely affect the city’s competitiveness as well as its ability to staff up its tourism sector.

Still, looking at the near term, Hong Kong’s economy is predicted to grow 3.5% to 5.5% this year after shrinking 3.5% in 2022, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan. April could help boost this, with over 9 million people expected to travel to the city for the Qingming Festival and Easter week, the first long holiday since COVID-19 measures were lifted.  

The road to recovery is long; as a comparison, Hong Kong recorded 56 million arrivals in 2019 before the pandemic began. But with a packed calendar of events and various consumption initiatives, perhaps the city can inch towards regaining its glory as Asia’s travel and shopping mecca.

The Jing Take reports on a piece of the leading news and presents our editorial team’s analysis of the key implications for the luxury industry. In the recurring column, we analyze everything from product drops and mergers to heated debate sprouting on Chinese social media.

 

Source:
  

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

1 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

2 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

3 L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

4 Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

5 AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

6 Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

7 ‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

8 L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

9 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

10 What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

Related Articles

Reviving Hong Kong tourism, the experiential way this time
Mar 23, 2023
Antony Yiu

Reviving Hong Kong tourism, the experiential way ...

Normalise doing nothing on your holiday, says Tourism Tasmania
Nov 29, 2022
Ad Nut

Normalise doing nothing on your holiday, says ...

Tourism Australia releases 'Come and say g'day' film
Oct 26, 2022
Campaign UK

Tourism Australia releases 'Come and say g'day' film

Just Published

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer
44 minutes ago
Shawn Lim

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief ...

In an exclusive interview, Chin tells Campaign how his consultancy experience made him a better creative.

Agency Report Card 2022: DDB
The Information
44 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: DDB

A string of new business wins and a pulse on innovation are prerequisites for growth, but without stable topline leadership, the agency hasn’t yet lived up to what it’s capable of.

March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike
1 hour ago
Samuel Tan

March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows that GrabBike's discount promo campaigns revved up the fastest acceleration in ad awareness in Indonesia in March

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp
1 hour ago
Nikita Mishra

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

The latest move is seen as an accelerant for creating X— Elon Musk's vision of the 'everything app' and is consistent with the new owner's bid to let go of the old company and its brand value.