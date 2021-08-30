Advertising Media News
Havas brings in Jeeyoung Kwak as Korea CEO

Until recently she had been COO at McCann and was previously GM at Mindshare and GroupM in Korea.

Havas has recruited a veteran agency manager to run its Korean operations, naming Jeeyoung Kwak as its new CEO for the market. 

Kwak has more than 20 years of marketing communication experience in advertising and media agencies, where she has been in charge of strategic planning, operation and client leadership. Kwak comes to Havas after serving as COO at McCann, where she worked for more than five years.

Prior to that she held general manager roles at Mindshare and GroupM and was previously a planning director at UM for 13 years. Her client work includes brands like Coca-Cola, Samsung Securities, Microsoft, Volvo, and Rolex.

Kwak was also an adjunct profeassor at Kookmin University and a member of the board of governors of the British International School Istanbul. 

“We are more than thrilled to have Jeeyoung Kwak on board the Havas Korea business to demonstrate strong momentum," said Alberto Canteli, chairman and CEO of Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Middle East, Southeast Asia, Korea and Japan. "I’m fully confident in her sparing no effort in making Havas Korea one of the top players. I will be offering help and support whenever needed.”

In an interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific earlier this year Canteli signalled that Korea could be an important growth market where Havas could make inroads with the help of its burgeoning ecommerce practice.

“I am excited to take this role and challenge. I look forward to leading our extraordinary team...as we embark on the journey towards Havas Korea’s next major milestone," Kwak said.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

