Havas acquires Pivotroots

Havas Group India has announced the acquisition of PivotRoots, a digital marketing and communications agency.



Launched in 2016 by Shibu Shivanandan, Hetal Khalsa, Dhruvi Joshi, and Yogesh Khanchandani, the agency will be integrated into Havas Media India.



Along with Indian clients, PivotRoots also services clients in the UAE. Havas Media Group India's agencies in India include Havas Media and Arena Media; Havas Market, Havas Programmatic Hub, Havas Analytics, Socialyse, Havas Media Tribes, and Havas Play.



Yannick Bollore, chairperson, Vivendi and chairperson and CEO, Havas, said, "We are thrilled to welcome PivotRoots to the Havas family. The acquisition is part of our broader strategy to expand our presence in lighthouse markets around the world. With a global network that spans over 100 countries, Havas is well-positioned to help clients reach audiences wherever they are.”



Bolloré added, "We see tremendous potential in India, and we are committed to investing in actions and efforts that help us actualise and leverage this potential meaningfully. This acquisition will further strengthen not only Havas Media India's and Havas India’s position in the country where PivotRoots primarily operates, which is one of the fastest-growing digital advertising markets in the world, but also add a specialised edge to Havas Media Network, and to Havas as a whole.”



Shibu Shivanandan, founder and managing director, PivotRoots, said, "We are excited to be part of Havas Media India. We share a common vision for the future of advertising, and by combining our expertise and talent we can deliver better solutions, services and results to our clients. We are proud of what we have achieved at PivotRoots so far, and we look forward to the next chapter in our journey."



Rana Barua, CEO, Havas India, added, "I'm delighted to welcome Shibu and the PivotRoots team to the Havas family. This acquisition comes at an extremely interesting time for Havas India, which has undergone a complete transformation in recent years and has seen unprecedented growth and success. The addition of PivotRoots and their capabilities, advanced analytics and technology, and a new perspective on creativity and innovation distinguishes Havas Media India in the industry in meeting the evolving needs of its clients and succeeding in an increasingly competitive and extremely dynamic market.”