GroupM taps Himanshu Shekhar to lead in Vietnam

GroupM has added Vietnam to the remit of Himanshu Shekhar, currently CEO of GroupM Indonesia.

He takes over the Vietnam leadership role from Neil Hardwick, who is returning to the UK to take up a new role outside WPP.

Shekhar is a 20-year GroupM veteran who was named to his Indonesia role in 2018. Before that he was Mindshare CEO for Southeast Asia from 2014 to 2018.

"Himanshu is exceptional leader with a phenomenal track record," Ashutosh Srivastava, GroupM's APAC CEO, said in a release. "He is a hands-on leader who is passionate about this business, builds trusted relationships with clients and always puts people and culture first."

Shekhar said he is excited to take up the role and looks forward to working closely with clients, teams and media partners in Vietnam to unlock strong and sustainable growth.