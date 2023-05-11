Google integrates Adobe's Firefly to enhance Bard's AI-generated image capabilities

Adobe has integrated its creative generative AI models, Firefly, with Bard by Google.

This integration will allow users to create images directly in Bard using Firefly's text-to-image capabilities, modify them, and create designs via Adobe Express. Firefly's first model is trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content, and public domain content.

Announced in March, Adobe said Firefly will help ecommerce retailers to generate different versions of photos and marketers can use the tool to tweak their campaign in real-time depending on the performance.

"Generative AI has captured the world's attention and changed how we think about collaboration and productivity," said Sissie Hsiao, vice president and general manager of Assistant and Bard at Google.

"We're thrilled to partner with Adobe Firefly, giving our users the power to bring their creative ideas to life, quickly and easily – directly in Bard."

With generative AI going through a moment of intense tension around use, ownership, and royalties as brands and creators use these tools, Firefly aims to address these issues by using a combination of assets, technology, and training data from Adobe and other sources.



For creators that are not keen on their work to be used by Firefly, Adobe will create an embedded 'Do Not Train' content credential tag, enabling creators to request that their content not be used to train AI generative models.



Adobe will use the Content Authenticity Initiative's (CAI) open-source Content Credentials technology to bring transparency to images generated through the integration with Google, making it easier for users to know whether a piece of content was created by a human or AI-generated.

The CAI, which was founded by Adobe, has a broad mix of tech and media companies, camera manufacturers, creative professionals, researchers, NGOs, and many others. Content Credentials was formed to ensure people know whether a piece of content was created by a human, AI-generated, or AI-edited.

“The incredible response to our Adobe Firefly beta demonstrates the power and potential of generative AI to inspire more people to create and the strong demand for a creator-centric, commercially viable approach,” said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer for digital media at Adobe.

Greenfield says this latest integration with Bard by Google will mean millions of more people using Firefly for creative inspiration and design content.