Search
Just Published
Digital
15 hours ago
Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...
Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.
Marketing
15 hours ago
Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.
Advertising
16 hours ago
Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...
After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.
Advertising
17 hours ago
Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...
Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.