Advertising Media News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Facebook loses ad integrity chief Rob Leathern

Product management lead had been overseeing Facebook's enforcement of advertising and business policies for nearly four years.

Facebook loses ad integrity chief Rob Leathern

Rob Leathern, who led Facebook's business integrity division, including the enforcement of political advertising policies and its handling of misinformation, has departed the tech giant.

Leathern, whose job title was director of product management, left the business on December 30, according to his Twitter posts. The news was first reported by Reuters.

The ad product boss said on Twitter that he had "the difficult decision to leave Facebook" to take up a new role in the tech/data/privacy space.

"I will share more about where I’m going in the next week or two," he tweeted on January 2.

He had overseen the business integrity product team for nearly four years. The team is responsible for enforcing ads and business policies across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other Facebook products.

In the past year, that has included navigating the tricky terrains of political advertising and Covid-19 misinformation. Leathern has been the spokesperson for Facebook on these topics several times, including on Facebook's decision to extend its November ban on political advertising coinciding with the US election. Facebook lifted the temporary post-election ban on political ads in Georgia ahead of the January 5 runoff that will determine which party controls the US Senate.

Leathern said working on business, ad integrity and trust at Facebook has been "difficult and demanding work at times", but added that "the passionate and dedicated crew I worked with have accomplished a great deal in these last few years".

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

2 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

3 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

4 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

5 JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: November 2020

6 APAC's top ads on YouTube: hope and new beginnings

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

7 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

Singapore gov and Apple ask citizens to 'level up' on health

8 Singapore gov and Apple ask citizens to 'level up' on health

McCann China wins Alibaba Beijing 2022 remit

9 McCann China wins Alibaba Beijing 2022 remit

Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

10 Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

Related Articles

Dentsu partners with Facebook for 'commerce bootcamp'
Digital
Dec 1, 2020
Staff Reporters

Dentsu partners with Facebook for 'commerce bootcamp'

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Unilever to end Facebook and Twitter ad boycott
Advertising
Dec 18, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Unilever to end Facebook and Twitter ad boycott

Why FTC and US state antitrust suits probably won’t impact Facebook’s ad business
Digital
Dec 13, 2020
Campaign US

Why FTC and US state antitrust suits probably won’t ...

Just Published

New Business League: November 2020 report
Advertising
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

New Business League: November 2020 report

Carat, Havas, Leo Burnett, Publicis, Sapient, Starcom and WPP shift positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins in media and creative.

How brands kept pace with the Chinese Dream in a year like no other
Marketing
14 hours ago
Elspeth Cheung

How brands kept pace with the Chinese Dream in a ...

Seven major trends shaped the market in 2020, and will continue to do so, according to Kantar's global BrandZ valuation director.

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

CMO role will be filled by Sarah Franklin, who is currently general manager of platform.

Bat sandwich in outdoor retailer's ad leaves a bad taste
Advertising
14 hours ago
Ad Nut

Bat sandwich in outdoor retailer's ad leaves a bad ...

Australia's ad watchdog is investigating complaints about a BCF ad from The Monkeys, which says the pandemic arose because "somebody ate a bat".