Advertising Marketing News
Nicola Merrifield
7 hours ago

Dove CMO: brand success more reliant on marketers than agency

Alessandro Manfredi, Dove's global chief marketing officer, says marketers need to be more receptive to creative ideas.

Alessandro Manfredi: 'Rat race' of delivering advertising at speed results in 'safe' work (Picture: Cannes Lions)
Alessandro Manfredi: 'Rat race' of delivering advertising at speed results in 'safe' work (Picture: Cannes Lions)

The creative ambition within a marketing team is the most crucial element of a brand’s advertising success – and more so than agency input, according to the global chief marketing officer of Dove.

Alessandro Manfredi said the “biggest illness” for Unilever-owned Dove is marketers lacking the ability to be receptive to creative ideas put forward by agencies.

Speaking at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity yesterday, he said the “rat race” of delivering advertising at speed, including the time it takes to test ideas, results in “safe” creative work that does not take risks.

During a roundtable discussion at the festival with Manfredi and Conny Braams, Unilever’s outgoing chief digital and commercial officer, Campaign asked how far Dove and other Unilever brands look to agencies to challenge them creatively. 

Manfredi said: “The biggest ingredient of our success is the creative ambition of our own teams. The point is not the agencies stimulating us, it is us being receptive to stimulation.”

He later added: “It is critical we create processes inside the company – because we are a big company and have many brands – that don’t make us safe [creatively].

“Because that is the biggest illness that we have, in really being receptive [to] our creativity with agencies.”

That is the reason why Unilever has brought its biggest ever cohort of marketers to the Cannes Lions festival this year, he added.

Unilever’s Creative Council, made up of chief marketing officers from its five business groups, as well as chief creative officers and executive creative directors from WPP, IPG, Omnicom, Oliver and Edelman, will also help the company overcome the problems, Manfredi said.

The council is aimed at increasing creative ambition, nurturing creative leadership and removing barriers to creativity, and chaired by Aline Santos, chief brand officer and chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer at Unilever.

During the roundtable, Braams added: “The Creativity Council, with internal and external people from agencies, is a testament to the fact we really value creativity and that we want to raise the bar on it.”

She later said: “It’s really important there is a home for creativity, where also our marketers can come and say, ‘This is what I’m thinking about, what are you thinking about [on] this creative idea’.”

Unilever has also set up a system of “evergreen briefs” that are available year-round and for which agencies on its roster can develop ideas. 

The briefs cover both products and broader brand goals – such as Dove’s soap bar, which launched in 1959 but has a chance to be made “more iconic”, but also the brand’s “How do we detoxify beauty” campaign aim, Alfredi said.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

2 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

3 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

4 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

5 The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

7 Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

8 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

L'Oréal Groupe Vietnam reappoints Publicis as media planning and buying partner

9 L'Oréal Groupe Vietnam reappoints Publicis as media planning and buying partner

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

Influencer marketing is 'magic and science', says Dove comms boss
May 28, 2023
Elizabeth Wiredu

Influencer marketing is 'magic and science', says ...

Dove launches billboard made out of syringes to call out toxic beauty standards
Apr 12, 2023
Sabrina Sanchez

Dove launches billboard made out of syringes to ...

Dove Pakistan wants to solve damaged hair with NFTs
Nov 14, 2022
Ad Nut

Dove Pakistan wants to solve damaged hair with NFTs

Dove continues to #StopTheBeautyTest
Sep 27, 2022
Campaign India Team

Dove continues to #StopTheBeautyTest

Just Published

Why advertising needs more classics students
7 hours ago
Andy Lipscombe

Why advertising needs more classics students

Emotional connection is a gift from the gods, by Jupiter.

Majority of creatives worried by impact of generative AI
7 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Majority of creatives worried by impact of ...

Study finds technology regarded as viable substitute for human creativity.

Roblox launches partner programme to help more brands advertise on platform
8 hours ago
Coral Cripps

Roblox launches partner programme to help more ...

The initiative follows 'over 100 brand activations' on its gaming ecosystem last year.

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
2 days ago
Campaign Staff

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at ...

Momentous night for Asia Pacific as The Monkeys, Australia and Cheil Worldwide, Seoul bagged Grand Prix in the Titanium and Glass categories, respectively, on the last day of the 70th Cannes Lions.