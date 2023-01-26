Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jan 26, 2023

Creative Minds: Rachel Hoo lives for a good challenge except when its at math

“Learning creative arts and ditching science and math forever was a dream come true for me,” says VaynerMedia’s creative director Rachel Hoo.

Creative Minds: Rachel Hoo lives for a good challenge except when its at math
In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Rachel Hoo

Origin: Malaysia

Places where you've lived and worked: Kuala Lumpur

Your preferred pronouns: She/her

CV:

  • Creative director, VaynerMedia APAC, Malaysia, present-2022
  • Creative director, Naga DDB Tribal, Malaysia, 2021-2016
  • Art director, McCann WorldGroup, Malaysia, 2016-2012

1. How did you end up being a creative?

Short story: I was an inattentive student who failed at everything but art.

Long story: When asked in every report card what I wanted to be when I grew up, I always filled in the same things: zookeeper, or artist. This always confused my parents because they had no strong feelings for animals, or art––especially my dad, a master's graduate in mathematics, who even wrote math textbooks. It befuddled him to see his own daughter struggling with basic additions. 

I made a deal with my parents to study science till high school. Back then, medicine or engineering promised a steadier future than arts. I agreed to stick to this stream for a fallback plan in case the arts dream comes crashing down. I barely scraped through high school and got myself through the Multimedia University. Learning creative arts (and ditching science and math forever) was a dream come true for me. Finally, I was doing what I enjoyedand didn’t suck at it! In fact, my dad advised me to study advertising, as he believed it was a needed field in every business, which equated to more job opportunities (yep, he did the math). Looking back, I think he was just grateful I didn’t decide to run off to the jungles of Brazil to breed and release parrots.


2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

In celebration of Malaysia Day, KFC turned its heritage into a fashion statement to win over the Malaysian youth. The brand collaborated with homegrown streetwear brand, Pestle & Mortar Clothing to create 11 Finger Lickin’ Good Goodsa collection featuring designs inspired by classic Malaysian prints infused with contemporary streetwear styles.
 
 
 
Every piece here tells a story.
 

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?
 

Caviar, truffles and even oil paintings: in Germany, many luxury goods are granted a reduced tax rate of7%. Tampons, however, are subject to the top VAT rate of 19%. The founders of the online shop The Female Company didn’t want to just sell feminine hygiene products; they also wanted to take action against this discriminatory taxation. Nearly all German-speaking feminist-oriented blogs reported on it. The Tampon Book kicked off a societal debate that generated awareness and helped the public see new ways of thinking.


4. Do you work best under pressure, or when things are calm?

Pressure. I procrastinate when things are calm.


5. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?

Three solid mantras which I want to teach my younger self:

1. Don’t squeeze them pimples––they really do scar.
2. Learn how to dance, now. Attempting to learn at parties in your 30s is embarrassing.
3. Spend more time with the family: Mom’s got 6 years left, your sister will move to the States in 10, and you’ll move out in 15. Life will be good, but it will never be the same.
 

6. What really motivates you?
 
People telling me I can’t do it. Except for math… I’ll accept I can’t do math.

7. How would your co-workers describe you?
 
“You look 15.”


8. Tell us about an artist (any medium) that we've never probably heard of.

I don’t want to assume who knows what or whom… but it has to be Ai Nati Oggi by Alberto GaruttiThis public art project set in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo celebrates the universal event of birth.

Ai Nati Oggi means “to those born today”, and it is one of the most touching works I’ve ever witnessed. The streetlights of Piazza del Popolo are connected to the maternity ward of Policlinico Agostino Gemelli and every time the light blinks on the lampposts, it means a child is born. The work is dedicated to all the children born today in this city. 

Maternity Ward of the Hospital of Bergamo. Plate with caption and button, which activates the lighting of streetlamps of Piazza Dante


9. What food can you not live without? What food would you be happy to never taste again?

Can’t live without hotpot. Happy to never taste soybean again.


10. What makes you really angry?

Hunger. And people taking me for granted.


11. What makes you really happy?
 
The cuddle of my pets, especially when I'm chosen over my husband.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Creative Minds: RGA's Shingo Ohno is also a guitar-playing skateboarder
Jan 19, 2023
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: RGA's Shingo Ohno is also a ...

Creative Minds: Nogamoto's bucket list is like Costco's receipt—long and driven by FOMO
3 days ago
Staff Writer

Creative Minds: Nogamoto's bucket list is like ...

Creative Minds: Steven Spielberg changed cinema and Jennifer Crabb’s life
Jan 12, 2023
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Steven Spielberg changed cinema and ...

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory
Feb 2, 2023
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
2 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.