Coke signs up Gigi Hadid to put fizz into mealtimes

Coca Cola has debuted its latest global brand campaign “A recipe for magic”, starring Gigi Hadid.

The supermodel welcomes pals to a pasta-making party in the hero film, which was developed by WPP's bespoke Coca-Cola agency OpenX, led by Cartwright.

The group of friends, which includes food blogger and chef Sophia Roe, toast the occasion with ice-cold bottles of Coca-Cola.

In a voiceover, Hadid says that “making new traditions”, “sharing old stories”, and an “ice cold Coca-Cola”, were her “recipe for magic”.

Appearing on TV, video-on-demand, cinema, out of home, and social throughout April and May, the campaign celebrates human connection around food.

It will launch globally in markets including the UK, US, Europe, China and Japan.

Elif Kaypak, global brand marketing lead at The Coca-Cola Company, said: “Launching ‘A recipe for magic’ we hope will inspire people to come together around a meal and we’ve designed the campaign around what we believe to be the three easy, essential ingredients that help make the experience truly magical: the moment, the meal, and Coca-Cola.”

Ogilvy, Momentum Worldwide, Mediacom, United Talent Agency, VMLY&R and Zeno also supported the development of the campaign.

The campaign is the latest to join the soft drink’s brand platform,“Real magic”.