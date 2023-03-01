Marketing News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

CMO Power List 2023: Call for nominations

Campaign Asia-Pacific's CMO Power List, a definitive guide to the most influential marketers in the region, is now accepting nominations for its 5th annual listing of top marketers.



Campaign will once again be publishing its CMO 'Power List' featuring Asia-Pacific’s most senior and influential brand marketers for a 5th straight year.

The 2023 list, to be published at Campaign360, May 16-17, will be an updated edition of the existing Power List with additions or subtractions based on merit, brand development and the marketers’ recent track record.

The list will again be curated by Campaign Asia-Pacific's panel of editors. But once again we do invite brand marketers, agencies, consultants and martech companies to put forward new suggested nominees for our consideration. (Limit one nominee per person - there is no cost or fee).

To make a nomination, please complete this entry form (or click the 'START' button below).

The submission deadline is Friday, 24 March, 2023.

CRITERIA

As reflected in the questions asked in the entry form, we are looking to include in the list senior marketing figures with strong a good amount of experience in the Asia Pacific region. Their brand will be performing well with business solid or improving. We will consider how powerful this marketer is in terms of financial spend, but we will also consider the actions and results this marketer has driven for their brand and how they have made contributions to the broader marketing industry in APAC. The marketer's ability to produce standout campaigns and leverage new innovation will be key. Also very important is the degree to which this person contributes to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in and outside of their work place. 

As such, the editors will also consider marketers of smaller challenger brands who punch above their weight in delivering marketing impact.

The list will be published on the Campaign Asia-Pacific website in May.

Please send any queries about the nomination process or the Power List to Campaign Asia-Pacific editorial director Robert Sawatzky at [email protected].



 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

